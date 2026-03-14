Harvard vs Pennsylvania College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Ivy League Tournament

The No. 2 seed Harvard Crimson (17-11, 10-4 Ivy League) square off against the No. 3 seed Pennsylvania Quakers (16-11, 9-5 Ivy League) in the Ivy League tournament Saturday at Newman Arena, beginning at 2 p.m. ET. Both teams will try to get one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Harvard vs. Pennsylvania Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 14, 2026

Saturday, March 14, 2026 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNews

ESPNews Location: Ithaca, New York

Ithaca, New York Arena: Newman Arena

Harvard vs. Pennsylvania Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Harvard win (50.2%)

Take a look at the betting insights and trends below before placing a wager on Saturday's Harvard-Pennsylvania spread (Harvard -2.5) or over/under (135.5 points).

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Harvard vs. Pennsylvania: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Harvard has put together a 14-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

Pennsylvania has put together a 17-9-0 record against the spread this year.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Harvard (4-8) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (33.3%) than Pennsylvania (9-4) does as the underdog (69.2%).

The Crimson have done a better job covering the spread in away games (10-5-0) than they have at home (4-7-0).

The Quakers' winning percentage against the spread at home is .615 (8-5-0). Away, it is .750 (9-3-0).

Harvard has beaten the spread eight times in 14 conference games.

Pennsylvania's Ivy League record against the spread is 11-3-0.

Harvard vs. Pennsylvania: Moneyline Betting Stats

Harvard has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 15 games this year and has walked away with the win 11 times (73.3%) in those games.

The Crimson have a win-loss record of 9-3 when favored by -152 or better by bookmakers this year.

Pennsylvania has won 33.3% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (5-10).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, the Quakers have a record of 3-9 (25%).

Harvard has an implied victory probability of 60.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Harvard vs. Pennsylvania Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, Harvard was the 315th-ranked team in the country (68.4 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 182nd (72 points conceded per game).

Last season, Harvard was 17th-worst in college basketball in rebounds (28 per game) and 239th in rebounds conceded (32.1).

Last season Harvard was ranked 165th in the country in assists with 13.7 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Harvard was 186th in the nation in committing them (11.2 per game) last year. It was 197th in forcing them (11.1 per game).

Pennsylvania posted 69.6 points per game (294th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while surrendering 77.4 points per contest (317th-ranked).

With 30.1 rebounds per game, Pennsylvania was 291st in the country. It ceded 33.1 rebounds per contest, which ranked 294th in college basketball.

Pennsylvania put up 13.7 dimes per game, which ranked them 165th in the nation.

Pennsylvania, who was 108th in college basketball with 10.4 turnovers per game, forced 8.7 turnovers per contest, which was fifth-worst in college basketball.

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