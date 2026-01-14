Nuggets at Mavericks Prediction, Best Bets and Player Props

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Dallas Mavericks host the Denver Nuggets?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Nuggets at Mavericks Best Bets and Props

Without Nikola Jokic lately, the Nuggets have become an over-friendly team. That can continue tonight in Dallas.

Total Points Over Jan 15 2:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Across their last 10 games, the Nuggets rank ninth in offensive rating and 28th in defensive rating. Sans the Joker, they've still been pretty good on offense, but their defense has cratered.

Dallas can help this bet, too. In the last 10 games, the Mavericks check in seventh in pace and 15th in defensive rating. There have been at least 230 total points in two of the Mavs' last three games.

Dallas and Denver have played twice this season, and there's been 261 and 252 total points in those games -- although Jokic played in both contests.

All in all, I think Denver's newfound defensive woes in addition to their quality offense can help push this game past 225.5 points.

As you'd expect, losing Jokic has hurt Denver on the glass.

Enter Daniel Gafford.

To Record 8+ Rebounds To Record 8+ Rebounds Daniel Gafford +112 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Mavericks' center has started each of the last four games, playing 25 minutes in two straight. He's averaging 8.8 rebounds per game in that four-game span, pulling down at least seven rebounds in each contest.

Denver has permitted the ninth-most boards per night to centers (15.5) over the last seven games. Without Jokic and Jonas Valanciunas, the Nugs resorted to starting Aaron Gordon at center last time out and gave up 13 rebounds to opposing center Derik Queen.

Gafford is in line for a nice game in the rebounding department.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You'll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

