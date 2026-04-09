NRFI Best Bets Today: 3 NRFI Picks for Thursday 4/9/26

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs odds under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Where can we find value in this unique prop market today?

Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

NRFI Betting Picks for Today

NRFI Pick: Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins

1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs Under Apr 9 4:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Step-by-Step Analysis

Rhett Lowder — First Inning Profile: Rhett Lowder is among the best NRFI plays on Thursday's entire slate. His profile checks every box for a winning No Run First Inning bet:

2026 ERA: 1.64 — One of the best in the NL early in the season

— One of the best in the NL early in the season Command: Elite — 65-grade control rating, per Baseball America, with a 9:4 K:BB ratio in 11 innings

— 65-grade control rating, per Baseball America, with a 9:4 K:BB ratio in 11 innings Pitch mix: His 65-grade slider and fading changeup are swing-and-miss weapons that generate whiffs early in counts — exactly what NRFI betting demands

His 65-grade slider and fading changeup are swing-and-miss weapons that generate whiffs early in counts — exactly what NRFI betting demands First-inning approach: Lowder works quickly and establishes his fastball up, his two-seamer down, and his changeup away — a sequence designed to generate weak contact and early outs

The Miami Marlins' top of the order is key. While Miami ranks 4th in MLB OPS overall (.793), their scoring is distributed throughout the lineup. Their leadoff hitters don't carry premium power or elite walk rates that would threaten an elite command pitcher in the first inning.

loanDepot Park Factor: loanDepot Park is consistently one of the most pitcher-friendly environments in all of baseball. The roomy dimensions, high humidity, and heavy sea-level air suppress fly-ball power. Even when hitters make contact against Lowder, the ball dies in the outfield. This park suppresses first-inning scoring more than virtually any other venue in the NL.

Reds First-Inning Offense: The Cincinnati Reds rank last in MLB in OPS with runners in scoring position and are tied for last in runs scored. Cincinnati's lineup is not one that explodes early in games. Combined with Lowder on the mound, both sides of this game support a scoreless first.

1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs Under Apr 9 11:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Step-by-Step Analysis

Eduardo Rodríguez — First Inning Profile: Eduardo Rodríguez enters Thursday riding one of the most remarkable hot streaks in early 2026. He hasn't allowed a single run in 12 consecutive innings across two starts, and his underlying metrics back up the dominance:

2026 ERA: 0.00 — 12 shutout innings through two starts

— 12 shutout innings through two starts His WBC success carried directly into the regular season, signaling full physical and mental readiness

He attacks hitters early in counts with diverse pitch mix including sinking life and arm-side movement — designed to generate ground balls and weak fly balls in the first inning

Arizona's Offensive Context: The Arizona Diamondbacks rank near the bottom in on-base percentage in 2026, with Corbin Carroll as the only hitter producing above league average among qualified hitters. The top of Arizona's order doesn't carry premium power or elite OBP threats for a first-inning assault.

Nolan McLean — First Inning Context: McLean counters for the New York Mets with his own strong numbers (2.61 ERA, 10.4 K/9, 2.28 xERA). A 10.4 K/9 rate means McLean is missing bats consistently. His ability to punch out the first hitter or two dramatically reduces Arizona's scoring chances in the first inning.

Citi Field Factor: Citi Field traditionally plays as a neutral-to-pitcher-friendly park, particularly for left-handed pitching. The outfield dimensions and prevailing April winds suppress power numbers from a D-backs lineup already lacking punch.

NRFI Pick: Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals

1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs Under Apr 9 11:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Step-by-Step Analysis

Seth Lugo — First Inning Profile: Seth Lugo is the single best NRFI pitcher on today's board purely on the strength of his opponent. The Kansas City Royals' ace carries a 1.59 ERA and 10 strikeouts through his first appearances, and he faces the most punch-out-prone lineup in baseball: the Chicago White Sox.

The White Sox Offense — A First-Inning NRFI Dream: The numbers for Chicago are staggering for NRFI analysis:

103 strikeouts as a team through just 10 games — over 10 strikeouts per game as a unit

as a team through just 10 games — over 10 strikeouts per game as a unit Team batting average of .209 — near the bottom of MLB

— near the bottom of MLB Just 3.6 runs per game (24th in MLB)

(24th in MLB) On-base percentage of .289 — rarely reaching base in any inning, especially the first

A lineup that strikes out 10+ times per game will almost never score a run in the first inning against a quality pitcher. The White Sox are not a team built to put together a rally before a starter settles in.

Anthony Kay — Containing the Royals Offense: Anthony Kay's 4.00 ERA looks respectable on the surface. While his 8.58 xERA raises flags, the key NRFI variable here is different: the Royals don't rely on first-inning eruptions. Kansas City averages 4.20 runs per game (16th in MLB) but is a methodical lineup that builds offense through the middle innings rather than exploding early. Their team slugging percentage of .393 is middling — they don't carry the type of early-inning home run threat that immediately ends NRFI bets.

Kauffman Stadium Factor: Kauffman Stadium is consistently one of the best NRFI environments in the American League. Its large outfield dimensions and neutral wind patterns suppress power and reduce scoring across all innings, but especially the first, when pitchers are sharpest.

The Combined Picture:

Lugo dominant vs. a White Sox team that strikes out 10+ times per game

Kay facing a Royals lineup that doesn't front-load their offense

Kauffman Stadium suppresses first-inning scoring naturally

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