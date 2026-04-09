2 Best MLB Props for Thursday 4/9/26

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as well as our MLB projections.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

What are the best home run picks for today?

MLB Player Props for Today

Yankees vs. Athletics, 1:36 p.m. ET

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Aaron Judge +125 View more odds in Sportsbook

Judge is the engine of the New York Yankees' offense, and the lineup support around him means he'll likely see his share of traffic on the bases.

He has 3 home runs in 11 games this season, and the run-producing opportunities that come with batting in the heart of New York's order make him one of the safest bets on the slate to drive at least one run home.

The Yankees are significant -190 favorites today, meaning they project to score, and Judge is the most dangerous hitter in their order. Plus, he'll have the platoon advantage against A's starter Jeffrey Springs.

Royals vs. White Sox, 7:41 p.m. ET

Seth Lugo - Strikeouts Seth Lugo Over Apr 9 11:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Seth Lugo is one of the more reliable strikeout arms on today's slate.

Through two appearances in 2026, Lugo is averaging 5 strikeouts per game, meaning he's already tracking above the 4.5 line.

The matchup against the Chicago White Sox is a favorable one — Chicago has been one of the weaker offensive teams in baseball and projects as a solid spot for a strikeout-hungry starter.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.