NCAAF

Notre Dame vs Stanford Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish versus the Stanford Cardinal is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Notre Dame vs Stanford Odds & Spread

  • Moneyline: Notre Dame: (-33333) | Stanford: (+4000)
  • Spread: Notre Dame: -32.5 (-105) | Stanford: +32.5 (-115)
  • Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Notre Dame vs Stanford Betting Trends

  • Notre Dame's record against the spread is 6-5-0.
  • Notre Dame has covered every time (1-0) as a 32.5-point favorite or greater this season.
  • There have been six Notre Dame games (of 11) that hit the over this season.
  • Stanford has covered the spread four times in 11 games.
  • This year, five of Stanford's 11 games have gone over the point total.

Notre Dame vs Stanford Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Fighting Irish win (95.8%)

Notre Dame vs Stanford Point Spread

Stanford is the underdog by 32.5 points against Notre Dame. Stanford is -105 to cover the spread, and Notre Dame is -115.

Notre Dame vs Stanford Over/Under

Notre Dame versus Stanford on Nov. 29 has an over/under of 49.5 points, with the over -115 and the under -105.

Notre Dame vs Stanford Moneyline

Notre Dame is a -33333 favorite on the moneyline, while Stanford is a +4000 underdog.

Notre Dame vs. Stanford Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Notre Dame41.4717.41255.911
Stanford18.712527.48648.811

Notre Dame vs. Stanford Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025
  • Game time: 10:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Location: Stanford, California
  • Stadium: Stanford Stadium

