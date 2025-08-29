Notre Dame vs Miami (FL) Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 1 2025

College football's Sunday schedule includes the Notre Dame Fighting Irish taking on the Miami Hurricanes.

Notre Dame vs Miami (FL) Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Notre Dame: (-134) | Miami (FL): (+112)

Notre Dame: (-134) | Miami (FL): (+112) Spread: Notre Dame: -2.5 (-114) | Miami (FL): +2.5 (-106)

Notre Dame: -2.5 (-114) | Miami (FL): +2.5 (-106) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Notre Dame vs Miami (FL) Betting Trends

Notre Dame had 12 wins in 16 games against the spread last year.

Notre Dame had an ATS record of 9-3 as favorites of 2.5 points or more last season.

Notre Dame had nine of its 16 games hit the over last season.

Miami (FL)'s record against the spread last season was 7-6-0.

There were nine Miami (FL) games (out of 13) that went over the total last season.

Notre Dame vs Miami (FL) Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Fighting Irish win (57.9%)

Notre Dame vs Miami (FL) Point Spread

Notre Dame vs Miami (FL) Over/Under

A total of 50.5 points has been set for the Notre Dame-Miami (FL) game on Aug. 31, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Notre Dame vs Miami (FL) Moneyline

Notre Dame is the favorite, -134 on the moneyline, while Miami (FL) is a +112 underdog.

Notre Dame vs. Miami (FL) Points Insights

The Fighting Irish had an average implied point total of 30.2 last season, which is 3.2 points higher than their implied total in Sunday's game (27).

The average implied point total last season for the Hurricanes (38.5) is 14.5 more points than the team's implied total in this matchup (24).

Notre Dame vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

Game day: Sunday, August 31, 2025

Sunday, August 31, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

