Notre Dame vs Miami (FL) Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 1 2025
College football's Sunday schedule includes the Notre Dame Fighting Irish taking on the Miami Hurricanes.
College football's Sunday schedule includes the Notre Dame Fighting Irish taking on the Miami Hurricanes.
Notre Dame vs Miami (FL) Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Notre Dame: (-134) | Miami (FL): (+112)
- Spread: Notre Dame: -2.5 (-114) | Miami (FL): +2.5 (-106)
- Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Notre Dame vs Miami (FL) Betting Trends
- Notre Dame had 12 wins in 16 games against the spread last year.
- Notre Dame had an ATS record of 9-3 as favorites of 2.5 points or more last season.
- Notre Dame had nine of its 16 games hit the over last season.
- Miami (FL)'s record against the spread last season was 7-6-0.
- There were nine Miami (FL) games (out of 13) that went over the total last season.
Notre Dame vs Miami (FL) Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Fighting Irish win (57.9%)
Notre Dame vs Miami (FL) Point Spread
Miami (FL) is the underdog by 2.5 points against Notre Dame. Miami (FL) is -114 to cover the spread, and Notre Dame is -106.
Notre Dame vs Miami (FL) Over/Under
A total of 50.5 points has been set for the Notre Dame-Miami (FL) game on Aug. 31, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.
Notre Dame vs Miami (FL) Moneyline
Notre Dame is the favorite, -134 on the moneyline, while Miami (FL) is a +112 underdog.
Notre Dame vs. Miami (FL) Points Insights
- The Fighting Irish had an average implied point total of 30.2 last season, which is 3.2 points higher than their implied total in Sunday's game (27).
- The average implied point total last season for the Hurricanes (38.5) is 14.5 more points than the team's implied total in this matchup (24).
Notre Dame vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- Game day: Sunday, August 31, 2025
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC
- Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium
