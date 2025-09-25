Northwestern vs UCLA Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Northwestern Wildcats facing the UCLA Bruins.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Northwestern vs UCLA Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Northwestern: (-230) | UCLA: (+188)

Northwestern: (-230) | UCLA: (+188) Spread: Northwestern: -6.5 (-110) | UCLA: +6.5 (-110)

Northwestern: -6.5 (-110) | UCLA: +6.5 (-110) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Northwestern vs UCLA Betting Trends

Northwestern has two wins against the spread this season.

Northwestern is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Northwestern has yet to go over the total this year.

UCLA is winless against the spread this year.

One of UCLA's three games has hit the over.

Northwestern vs UCLA Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wildcats win (59%)

Northwestern vs UCLA Point Spread

UCLA is a 6.5-point underdog against Northwestern. UCLA is -110 to cover the spread, and Northwestern is -110.

Northwestern vs UCLA Over/Under

Northwestern versus UCLA on Sept. 27 has an over/under of 44.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Northwestern vs UCLA Moneyline

Northwestern is a -230 favorite on the moneyline, while UCLA is a +188 underdog.

Northwestern vs. UCLA Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Northwestern 19.7 126 21.3 39 47.8 3 UCLA 14.3 133 36.0 103 52.5 3

Northwestern vs. UCLA Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Saturday, September 27, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: BTN

BTN Location: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Stadium: Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium

