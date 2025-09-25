Northwestern vs UCLA Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025
The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Northwestern Wildcats facing the UCLA Bruins.
Northwestern vs UCLA Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Northwestern: (-230) | UCLA: (+188)
- Spread: Northwestern: -6.5 (-110) | UCLA: +6.5 (-110)
- Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Northwestern vs UCLA Betting Trends
- Northwestern has two wins against the spread this season.
- Northwestern is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- Northwestern has yet to go over the total this year.
- UCLA is winless against the spread this year.
- One of UCLA's three games has hit the over.
Northwestern vs UCLA Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Wildcats win (59%)
Northwestern vs UCLA Point Spread
UCLA is a 6.5-point underdog against Northwestern. UCLA is -110 to cover the spread, and Northwestern is -110.
Northwestern vs UCLA Over/Under
Northwestern versus UCLA on Sept. 27 has an over/under of 44.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.
Northwestern vs UCLA Moneyline
Northwestern is a -230 favorite on the moneyline, while UCLA is a +188 underdog.
Northwestern vs. UCLA Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Northwestern
|19.7
|126
|21.3
|39
|47.8
|3
|UCLA
|14.3
|133
|36.0
|103
|52.5
|3
Northwestern vs. UCLA Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: BTN
- Location: Evanston, Illinois
- Stadium: Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Northwestern vs. UCLA analysis on FanDuel Research.