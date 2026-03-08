Northern Kentucky vs Green Bay College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Horizon League Tournament

The No. 7 seed Northern Kentucky Norse (19-13, 10-10 Horizon League) and the No. 5 seed Green Bay Phoenix (18-14, 12-8 Horizon League) will try to advance in the Horizon League tournament on Sunday as they square off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Northern Kentucky vs. Green Bay Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, March 8, 2026

Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN+

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Corteva Coliseum

Take a look at some betting trends for Northern Kentucky (-3.5) versus Green Bay on Sunday.

Northern Kentucky vs. Green Bay: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Northern Kentucky has covered 12 times in 29 matchups with a spread this season.

Green Bay has put together a 19-11-0 record against the spread this season.

Northern Kentucky covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 47.1% of the time. That's less often than Green Bay covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (61.1%).

Against the spread, the Norse have fared better when playing at home, covering seven times in 14 home games, and five times in 15 road games.

The Phoenix's winning percentage against the spread at home is .667 (8-4-0). On the road, it is .533 (8-7-0).

Against the spread, in conference games, Northern Kentucky is 8-13-0 this year.

Green Bay has 14 wins against the spread in 21 Horizon League games this year.

Northern Kentucky vs. Green Bay: Moneyline Betting Stats

Northern Kentucky has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 19 games this year and has walked away with the win 12 times (63.2%) in those games.

This season, the Norse have come away with a win 11 times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -184 or better on the moneyline.

Green Bay has won 10 of the 22 games it was the moneyline underdog this season (45.5%).

The Phoenix have a 9-8 record (winning 52.9% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +152 or longer.

Northern Kentucky has an implied victory probability of 64.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Northern Kentucky vs. Green Bay Head-to-Head Comparison

Northern Kentucky is outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game with a +186 scoring differential overall. It puts up 82.5 points per game (50th in college basketball) and gives up 76.7 per contest (254th in college basketball).

Donovan Oday ranks 65th in college basketball with a team-leading 18.7 points per game.

Green Bay has a +19 scoring differential, putting up 74.8 points per game (209th in college basketball) and giving up 74.2 (196th in college basketball).

Marcus Hall's team-leading 14.1 points per game rank him 392nd in college basketball.

The 32.2 rebounds per game the Norse average rank 164th in college basketball. Their opponents collect 31.5 per outing.

LJ Wells paces the Norse with 7.3 rebounds per game (127th in college basketball play).

The Phoenix are 338th in the country at 28.1 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 28.1 their opponents average.

Hall is 478th in the nation with 5.3 rebounds per game, leading the Phoenix.

Northern Kentucky's 101.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 100th in college basketball, and the 94 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 146th in college basketball.

The Phoenix record 104.1 points per 100 possessions (49th in college basketball), while giving up 103.3 points per 100 possessions (346th in college basketball).

