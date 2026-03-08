Northern Iowa vs UIC College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MVC Tournament Championship

The No. 6 seed Northern Iowa Panthers (22-12, 11-9 MVC) square off against the No. 5 UIC Flames (19-14, 12-8 MVC) in the championship game of the MVC tournament on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET. The winner earns an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Northern Iowa vs. UIC Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, March 8, 2026

Sunday, March 8, 2026 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Arena: Enterprise Center

Northern Iowa vs. UIC Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Northern Iowa win (58.8%)

These betting trends may help you make informed decisions to wager on Northern Iowa (-2.5) versus UIC on Sunday.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Northern Iowa vs. UIC: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Northern Iowa has compiled a 17-15-0 record against the spread this season.

UIC has compiled a 17-14-0 ATS record so far this season.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Northern Iowa (12-10) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (54.5%) than UIC (7-7) does as the underdog (50%).

Against the spread, the Panthers have performed worse at home, covering seven times in 16 home games, and seven times in 11 road games.

This year, the Flames are 7-5-0 at home against the spread (.583 winning percentage). On the road, they are 8-7-0 ATS (.533).

Against the spread, in conference games, Northern Iowa is 12-11-0 this year.

UIC has 15 wins against the spread in 22 MVC games this year.

Northern Iowa vs. UIC: Moneyline Betting Stats

Northern Iowa has come away with 18 wins in the 26 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This season, the Panthers have come away with a win 17 times in 21 chances when named as a favorite of at least -156 or shorter on the moneyline.

UIC has gone 6-10 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37.5% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, the Flames have a record of 4-8 (33.3%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Northern Iowa has a 60.9% chance of pulling out a win.

Northern Iowa vs. UIC Head-to-Head Comparison

Northern Iowa's +288 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 69.5 points per game (318th in college basketball) while allowing 61 per outing (first in college basketball).

Trey Campbell's team-leading 13.4 points per game ranks 500th in college basketball.

UIC has a +203 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.2 points per game. It is putting up 75.7 points per game, 182nd in college basketball, and is giving up 69.5 per outing to rank 64th in college basketball.

Ahmad Henderson II paces UIC, putting up 12.1 points per game (686th in college basketball).

The Panthers are 331st in the country at 28.5 rebounds per game. That's two fewer than the 30.5 their opponents average.

Tristan Smith averages five rebounds per game (ranking 601st in college basketball) to lead the Panthers.

The Flames average 33.1 rebounds per game (112th in college basketball) while allowing 29.5 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.6 boards per game.

Mekhi Lowery averages 5.9 rebounds per game (306th in college basketball) to lead the Flames.

Northern Iowa averages 98.8 points per 100 possessions (153rd in college basketball), while allowing 86.8 points per 100 possessions (23rd in college basketball).

The Flames rank 197th in college basketball with 97.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 49th defensively with 89.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!