    NBA

    NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 5

    Data Skrive

    NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 5

    In one of the many compelling matchups on the NBA schedule today, the Utah Jazz and the Washington Wizards take the floor at Capital One Arena.

    Ready to explore the odds for today's NBA action? Let's analyze them together.

    Orlando Magic vs. Dallas Mavericks

    • Projected Favorite: Magic (76.65% win probability)
    • Spread: Magic (-8.5)
    • Total: 229.5
    • Moneyline: Magic -330, Mavericks +270
    • Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV Channel: KFAA, FDSFL

    Bet on Orlando Magic vs. Dallas Mavericks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz

    • Projected Favorite: Wizards (53.55% win probability)
    • Moneyline: Wizards , Jazz
    • Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV Channel: KJZZ, Jazz+, MNMT

    Bet on Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz with FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets

    • Projected Favorite: Heat (84.54% win probability)
    • Spread: Heat (-12.5)
    • Total: 225.5
    • Moneyline: Heat -699, Nets +500
    • Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV Channel: FDSSUN, YES

    Bet on Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors

    • Projected Favorite: Rockets (70.27% win probability)
    • Spread: Rockets (-9.5)
    • Total: 215.5
    • Moneyline: Rockets -360, Warriors +290
    • Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video, NBCS-BA

    Bet on Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors with FanDuel Sportsbook.

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Detroit Pistons

    • Projected Favorite: Spurs (56.92% win probability)
    • Moneyline: Spurs , Pistons
    • Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV Channel: FDSDET, FDSSW

    Bet on San Antonio Spurs vs. Detroit Pistons with FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Toronto Raptors

    • Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (72.42% win probability)
    • Spread: Timberwolves (-6)
    • Total: 228.5
    • Moneyline: Timberwolves -225, Raptors +188
    • Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV Channel: FDSN, SportsNet

    Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Toronto Raptors with FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Phoenix Suns vs. Chicago Bulls

    • Projected Favorite: Suns (77.26% win probability)
    • Spread: Suns (-11)
    • Total: 224.5
    • Moneyline: Suns -549, Bulls +410
    • Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV Channel: CHSN, AZFamily, Suns+

    Bet on Phoenix Suns vs. Chicago Bulls with FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans

    • Projected Favorite: Pelicans (50.83% win probability)
    • Moneyline: Kings , Pelicans
    • Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, NBCS-CA

    Bet on Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans with FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

    • Projected Favorite: Nuggets (60.69% win probability)
    • Moneyline: Nuggets , Lakers
    • Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video, SportsNet LA

    Bet on Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

    All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

    For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

