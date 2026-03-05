NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 5

In one of the many compelling matchups on the NBA schedule today, the Utah Jazz and the Washington Wizards take the floor at Capital One Arena.

Orlando Magic vs. Dallas Mavericks

Projected Favorite: Magic (76.65% win probability)

Magic (76.65% win probability) Spread: Magic (-8.5)

Magic (-8.5) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Magic -330, Mavericks +270

Magic -330, Mavericks +270 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: KFAA, FDSFL

Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz

Projected Favorite: Wizards (53.55% win probability)

Wizards (53.55% win probability) Moneyline: Wizards , Jazz

Wizards , Jazz Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ, Jazz+, MNMT

Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets

Projected Favorite: Heat (84.54% win probability)

Heat (84.54% win probability) Spread: Heat (-12.5)

Heat (-12.5) Total: 225.5

225.5 Moneyline: Heat -699, Nets +500

Heat -699, Nets +500 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSUN, YES

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors

Projected Favorite: Rockets (70.27% win probability)

Rockets (70.27% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-9.5)

Rockets (-9.5) Total: 215.5

215.5 Moneyline: Rockets -360, Warriors +290

Rockets -360, Warriors +290 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video, NBCS-BA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Detroit Pistons

Projected Favorite: Spurs (56.92% win probability)

Spurs (56.92% win probability) Moneyline: Spurs , Pistons

Spurs , Pistons Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSDET, FDSSW

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Toronto Raptors

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (72.42% win probability)

Timberwolves (72.42% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-6)

Timberwolves (-6) Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -225, Raptors +188

Timberwolves -225, Raptors +188 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSN, SportsNet

Phoenix Suns vs. Chicago Bulls

Projected Favorite: Suns (77.26% win probability)

Suns (77.26% win probability) Spread: Suns (-11)

Suns (-11) Total: 224.5

224.5 Moneyline: Suns -549, Bulls +410

Suns -549, Bulls +410 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: CHSN, AZFamily, Suns+

Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Projected Favorite: Pelicans (50.83% win probability)

Pelicans (50.83% win probability) Moneyline: Kings , Pelicans

Kings , Pelicans Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, NBCS-CA

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (60.69% win probability)

Nuggets (60.69% win probability) Moneyline: Nuggets , Lakers

Nuggets , Lakers Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video, SportsNet LA

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

