NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 5
In one of the many compelling matchups on the NBA schedule today, the Utah Jazz and the Washington Wizards take the floor at Capital One Arena.
Ready to explore the odds for today's NBA action? Let's analyze them together.
Orlando Magic vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Projected Favorite: Magic (76.65% win probability)
- Spread: Magic (-8.5)
- Total: 229.5
- Moneyline: Magic -330, Mavericks +270
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KFAA, FDSFL
Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz
- Projected Favorite: Wizards (53.55% win probability)
- Moneyline: Wizards , Jazz
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KJZZ, Jazz+, MNMT
Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Projected Favorite: Heat (84.54% win probability)
- Spread: Heat (-12.5)
- Total: 225.5
- Moneyline: Heat -699, Nets +500
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSUN, YES
Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (70.27% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-9.5)
- Total: 215.5
- Moneyline: Rockets -360, Warriors +290
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video, NBCS-BA
San Antonio Spurs vs. Detroit Pistons
- Projected Favorite: Spurs (56.92% win probability)
- Moneyline: Spurs , Pistons
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSDET, FDSSW
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Toronto Raptors
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (72.42% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-6)
- Total: 228.5
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -225, Raptors +188
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSN, SportsNet
Phoenix Suns vs. Chicago Bulls
- Projected Favorite: Suns (77.26% win probability)
- Spread: Suns (-11)
- Total: 224.5
- Moneyline: Suns -549, Bulls +410
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CHSN, AZFamily, Suns+
Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Projected Favorite: Pelicans (50.83% win probability)
- Moneyline: Kings , Pelicans
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, NBCS-CA
Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (60.69% win probability)
- Moneyline: Nuggets , Lakers
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video, SportsNet LA
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.
