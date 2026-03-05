Iona vs Sacred Heart College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MAAC Tournament

The No. 8 seed Iona Gaels (18-13, 10-10 MAAC) are taking on the No. 9 seed Sacred Heart Pioneers (13-18, 9-11 MAAC) in the MAAC tournament on Thursday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, at 6 p.m. ET airing on ESPN+.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Iona vs. Sacred Heart Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 5, 2026

Game time: 6 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN+

Location: Atlantic City, New Jersey

Arena: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Iona vs. Sacred Heart Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Iona win (66.7%)

Before you bet on Thursday's Iona-Sacred Heart spread (Iona -2.5) or over/under (147.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Iona vs. Sacred Heart: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iona has won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Sacred Heart is 14-16-0 ATS this season.

Iona (9-9) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 2.5 points or more this season (50%) than Sacred Heart (6-7) does as a 2.5+-point underdog (46.2%).

When playing at home, the Gaels sport an identical winning percentage against the spread as they do in away games (.643).

The Pioneers have been better against the spread at home (6-6-0) than away (8-10-0) this season.

Iona has 12 wins against the spread in 20 conference games this year.

Against the spread in MAAC action, Sacred Heart is 9-11-0 this year.

Iona vs. Sacred Heart: Moneyline Betting Stats

Iona has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 19 games this year and has walked away with the win 12 times (63.2%) in those games.

This season, the Gaels have been victorious eight times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -166 or shorter on the moneyline.

Sacred Heart has won 21.4% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (3-11).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer, the Pioneers have gone 2-11 (15.4%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Iona has a 62.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Iona vs. Sacred Heart Head-to-Head Comparison

Iona was 290th in college basketball in points scored (69.7 per game) and 131st in points conceded (70.5) last season.

Iona was 111th in college basketball in rebounds per game (33.1) and 47th in rebounds conceded (28.9) last year.

Iona was 111th in the nation in assists (14.4 per game) last year.

Iona was the 19th-worst squad in the nation in turnovers per game (13.4) but ninth-best in turnovers forced (14.7) last year.

Last season Sacred Heart put up 75.8 points per game (123rd-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 75.2 points per contest (277th-ranked).

Sacred Heart was 90th in the nation with 33.4 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 277th with 32.7 rebounds allowed per game.

Sacred Heart tallied plenty of assists last year, ranking 23rd-best in the country with 16.6 per contest.

Sacred Heart committed 11.9 turnovers per game (254th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 11.4 turnovers per contest (166th-ranked).

