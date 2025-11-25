Northern Illinois vs Kent State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

The college football slate on Friday includes the Northern Illinois Huskies facing the Kent State Golden Flashes.

Northern Illinois vs Kent State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Northern Illinois: (-188) | Kent State: (+158)

Northern Illinois: (-188) | Kent State: (+158) Spread: Northern Illinois: -4.5 (-110) | Kent State: +4.5 (-110)

Northern Illinois: -4.5 (-110) | Kent State: +4.5 (-110) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Northern Illinois vs Kent State Betting Trends

Northern Illinois has covered the spread three times in 11 games.

Northern Illinois has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 4.5-point or bigger favorite this season.

There have been five Northern Illinois games (of 11) that went over the total this season.

Against the spread, Kent State is 5-6-0 this year.

Kent State has an ATS record of 4-4 as 4.5-point underdogs or greater.

There have been five Kent State games (out of 11) that went over the total this season.

Northern Illinois vs Kent State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Huskies win (62.7%)

Northern Illinois vs Kent State Point Spread

Northern Illinois is favored by 4.5 points over Kent State. Northern Illinois is -110 to cover the spread, with Kent State being -110.

Northern Illinois vs Kent State Over/Under

A combined point total of 44.5 has been set for Northern Illinois-Kent State on Nov. 28, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Northern Illinois vs Kent State Moneyline

The Northern Illinois vs Kent State moneyline has Northern Illinois as a -188 favorite, while Kent State is a +158 underdog.

Northern Illinois vs. Kent State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Northern Illinois 15.8 130 23.4 59 43.7 11 Kent State 20.0 119 33.8 124 51.2 11

Northern Illinois vs. Kent State Game Info

Game day: Friday, November 28, 2025

Friday, November 28, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: DeKalb, Illinois

DeKalb, Illinois Stadium: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

