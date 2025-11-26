North Texas vs Temple Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

NCAA football action on Friday includes the North Texas Mean Green taking on the Temple Owls.

North Texas vs Temple Odds & Spread

Moneyline: North Texas: (-1408) | Temple: (+830)

North Texas: (-1408) | Temple: (+830) Spread: North Texas: -19.5 (-112) | Temple: +19.5 (-108)

North Texas: -19.5 (-112) | Temple: +19.5 (-108) Total: 65.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

North Texas vs Temple Betting Trends

North Texas has nine wins in 11 games against the spread this season.

North Texas is unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 19.5-point favorite or greater this season.

This season, eight of North Texas' 11 games have go over the point total.

Against the spread, Temple is 7-4-0 this year.

Temple has one win ATS (1-1) as a 19.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Temple has seen seven of its 11 games go over the point total.

North Texas vs Temple Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mean Green win (95.1%)

North Texas vs Temple Point Spread

Temple is listed as an underdog by 19.5 points (-108 odds), and North Texas, the favorite, is -112 to cover.

North Texas vs Temple Over/Under

The North Texas-Temple game on Nov. 28 has been given an over/under of 65.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

North Texas vs Temple Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for North Texas vs. Temple reveal North Texas as the favorite (-1408) and Temple as the underdog (+830).

North Texas vs. Temple Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games North Texas 46.3 1 24.1 63 61.5 11 Temple 28.1 65 27.6 88 51.7 11

North Texas vs. Temple Game Info

Game day: Friday, November 28, 2025

Friday, November 28, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Stadium: DATCU Stadium

