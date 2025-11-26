North Texas vs Temple Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025
NCAA football action on Friday includes the North Texas Mean Green taking on the Temple Owls.
North Texas vs Temple Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: North Texas: (-1408) | Temple: (+830)
- Spread: North Texas: -19.5 (-112) | Temple: +19.5 (-108)
- Total: 65.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
North Texas vs Temple Betting Trends
- North Texas has nine wins in 11 games against the spread this season.
- North Texas is unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 19.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- This season, eight of North Texas' 11 games have go over the point total.
- Against the spread, Temple is 7-4-0 this year.
- Temple has one win ATS (1-1) as a 19.5-point underdog or greater this year.
- Temple has seen seven of its 11 games go over the point total.
North Texas vs Temple Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Mean Green win (95.1%)
North Texas vs Temple Point Spread
Temple is listed as an underdog by 19.5 points (-108 odds), and North Texas, the favorite, is -112 to cover.
North Texas vs Temple Over/Under
The North Texas-Temple game on Nov. 28 has been given an over/under of 65.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.
North Texas vs Temple Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for North Texas vs. Temple reveal North Texas as the favorite (-1408) and Temple as the underdog (+830).
North Texas vs. Temple Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|North Texas
|46.3
|1
|24.1
|63
|61.5
|11
|Temple
|28.1
|65
|27.6
|88
|51.7
|11
North Texas vs. Temple Game Info
- Game day: Friday, November 28, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Denton, Texas
- Stadium: DATCU Stadium
