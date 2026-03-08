North Dakota State vs North Dakota College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Summit League Tournament Championship

The No. 3 seed North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (18-16, 10-6 Summit League) are in the Summit League championship game against the No. 1 North Dakota State Bison (26-7, 14-2 Summit League). The title game is on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

North Dakota State vs. North Dakota Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, March 8, 2026

Sunday, March 8, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sioux Falls, South Dakota Arena: Denny Sanford Premier Center

North Dakota State vs. North Dakota Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: North Dakota State win (86.2%)

See these betting insights and trends before you bet on Sunday's North Dakota State-North Dakota spread (North Dakota State -9.5) or total (147.5 points).

North Dakota State vs. North Dakota: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

North Dakota State has won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

North Dakota has compiled a 19-12-0 record against the spread this season.

When the spread is set as 9.5 or more this season, North Dakota State (4-4) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than North Dakota (6-4) does as the underdog (60%).

Against the spread, the Bison have fared better when playing at home, covering seven times in 11 home games, and nine times in 15 road games.

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Fightin' Hawks have a lower winning percentage at home (.538, 7-6-0 record) than on the road (.667, 10-5-0).

Against the spread, in conference games, North Dakota State is 12-6-0 this year.

North Dakota has covered the spread 12 times in 18 Summit League games.

North Dakota State vs. North Dakota: Moneyline Betting Stats

North Dakota State has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 24 games this year and has walked away with the win 21 times (87.5%) in those games.

This year, the Bison have won 11 of 12 games when listed as at least -375 or better on the moneyline.

North Dakota has put together a 10-11 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.6% of those games).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +290 or longer, the Fightin' Hawks have gone 3-5 (37.5%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies North Dakota State has a 78.9% chance of walking away with the win.

North Dakota State vs. North Dakota Head-to-Head Comparison

North Dakota State's +371 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 81.1 points per game (71st in college basketball) while allowing 69.8 per outing (67th in college basketball).

Damari Wheeler-Thomas' team-leading 14.3 points per game ranks 369th in college basketball.

North Dakota puts up 77 points per game (153rd in college basketball) while giving up 77.5 per contest (276th in college basketball). It has a -17 scoring differential.

North Dakota's leading scorer, Greyson Uelmen, ranks 181st in the country, putting up 16.6 points per game.

The Bison rank 117th in the nation at 33 rebounds per game. That's 4.4 more than the 28.6 their opponents average.

Trevian Carson is 242nd in college basketball play with 6.3 rebounds per game to lead the Bison.

The 30.1 rebounds per game the Fightin' Hawks accumulate rank 282nd in the country, 2.8 fewer than the 32.9 their opponents collect.

Eli King paces the Fightin' Hawks with 5.3 rebounds per game (478th in college basketball).

North Dakota State ranks 50th in college basketball by averaging 104 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 51st in college basketball, allowing 89.6 points per 100 possessions.

The Fightin' Hawks rank 176th in college basketball averaging 97.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 274th, allowing 98.5 points per 100 possessions.

