2025 North Carolina Football Odds and Schedule

The North Carolina Tar Heels' 2025 schedule is highlighted by a noteworthy matchup against Clemson on Oct. 4. Dissect the rest of the Tar Heels' college football schedule below.

North Carolina 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 TCU Sept. 1 - Horned Frogs (-3.5) 58.5 2 @ Charlotte Sept. 6 - - - 3 Richmond Sept. 13 - - - 4 @ UCF Sept. 20 - - - 6 Clemson Oct. 4 - - - 8 @ California Oct. 17 - - - 9 Virginia Oct. 25 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

North Carolina 2025 Schedule Insights

Taking into account their opponents' combined win total last year (78), North Carolina has the 56th-ranked schedule in college football.

According to their opponents' projected win total this season (62), the Tar Heels have the ninth-easiest schedule in college football.

North Carolina will have the 82nd-ranked conference schedule in college football, based on its ACC opponents' combined win total last year (51).

The Tar Heels will play six teams who made a 2024 bowl game on their schedule in 2025.

North Carolina has seven games scheduled against teams that finished with winning records in 2024, including four teams that had nine or more wins and one with less than four wins last year.

North Carolina Betting Insights (2024)

North Carolina compiled a 3-10-0 record against the spread last season.

The Tar Heels and their opponents combined to go over the point total five out of 13 times last season.

North Carolina was favored on the moneyline eight total times last season. They went 4-4 in those games.

