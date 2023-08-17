2023 North Carolina Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:58 AM

The North Carolina Tar Heels have a record of 5-0 in 2023, ranking as the No. 12 team in the nation. For the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.

North Carolina 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ South Carolina September 2 W 31-17 Tar Heels (-2.5) 63.5 2 Appalachian State September 9 W 40-34 Tar Heels (-19.5) 58.5 3 Minnesota September 16 W 31-13 Tar Heels (-6.5) 51.5 4 @ Pittsburgh September 23 W 41-24 Tar Heels (-7.5) 49.5 6 Syracuse October 7 W 40-7 Tar Heels (-9.5) 59.5 7 Miami (FL) October 14 - Tar Heels (-2.5) 56.5 8 Virginia October 21 - - - View Full Table

North Carolina Last Game

The Tar Heels took home a win against the Syracuse Orange 40-7 in their last game. Drake Maye threw for 442 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions on 33-of-47 passing (70.2%) for the Heels in that game versus the Orange. He also tacked on 14 carries for 55 yards and one rushing touchdown. Omarion Hampton toted the rock 15 times for 78 yards (5.2 yards per carry). He added three receptions for 25 yards. Nate McCollum grabbed seven balls for 135 yards (averaging 19.3 per catch) against the Orange.

North Carolina Betting Insights

North Carolina has won all five of the games it has been favored on the moneyline this season.

