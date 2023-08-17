FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

More

More

Logo
NCAAF

2023 North Carolina Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
2023 North Carolina Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:58 AM

The North Carolina Tar Heels have a record of 5-0 in 2023, ranking as the No. 12 team in the nation. For the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.

North Carolina 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1@ South CarolinaSeptember 2W 31-17Tar Heels (-2.5)63.5
2Appalachian StateSeptember 9W 40-34Tar Heels (-19.5)58.5
3MinnesotaSeptember 16W 31-13Tar Heels (-6.5)51.5
4@ PittsburghSeptember 23W 41-24Tar Heels (-7.5)49.5
6SyracuseOctober 7W 40-7Tar Heels (-9.5)59.5
7Miami (FL)October 14-Tar Heels (-2.5)56.5
8VirginiaOctober 21---
View Full Table

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

North Carolina Last Game

The Tar Heels took home a win against the Syracuse Orange 40-7 in their last game. Drake Maye threw for 442 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions on 33-of-47 passing (70.2%) for the Heels in that game versus the Orange. He also tacked on 14 carries for 55 yards and one rushing touchdown. Omarion Hampton toted the rock 15 times for 78 yards (5.2 yards per carry). He added three receptions for 25 yards. Nate McCollum grabbed seven balls for 135 yards (averaging 19.3 per catch) against the Orange.

North Carolina Betting Insights

  • North Carolina has won all five of the games it has been favored on the moneyline this season.
  • The Tar Heels have won all five of the games they have been favored on the moneyline this season.

Check out more stats and analysis about North Carolina on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the North Carolina Tar Heels on FanDuel today!