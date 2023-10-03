Nico Collins Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Falcons

In Week 5 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), wide receiver Nico Collins and the Houston Texans will meet the Atlanta Falcons, who have the fifth-ranked pass defense in the NFL (176.3 yards conceded per game).

Thinking about Collins for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Falcons? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Collins vs. Falcons Game Info

Matchup: Houston Texans at Atlanta Falcons

Houston Texans at Atlanta Falcons Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.26

8.26 Projected Receiving Yards: 63.77

63.77 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.32

Collins Fantasy Performance

Collins is the sixth-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 29th overall, as he has put up 60.8 total fantasy points (15.2 per game).

During his last three games Collins has been targeted 21 times, with 16 receptions for 348 yards and three TDs, leading to 52.8 fantasy points (17.6 per game) during that period.

From a fantasy standpoint, Nico Collins' game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3 was his worst of the year, as he put up just 3.4 fantasy points. He tallied two receptions for 34 yards on the day.

From a fantasy standpoint, Nico Collins' game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3 was his worst of the year, as he put up just 3.4 fantasy points. He tallied two receptions for 34 yards on the day.

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta has not allowed a player to register more than 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this year.

The Falcons have allowed four players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Atlanta has allowed two or more TD passes to one opposing QB this year.

One player have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Falcons this year.

A total of one player has racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Atlanta this year.

The Falcons have allowed a touchdown reception by five players this year.

Atlanta has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to one player this season.

No player has put up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Falcons this season.

Atlanta has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to one player this year.

The Falcons have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

