Nico Collins Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Raiders

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins will match up with the 16th-ranked pass defense of the Las Vegas Raiders (211.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Collins worth considering for his upcoming matchup against the Raiders? See below, because we can help you make the right decision.

Nico Collins Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Houston Texans vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Houston Texans vs. Las Vegas Raiders Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.4

9.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.0

12.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 65.18

65.18 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.42

Projections provided by numberFire

Collins Fantasy Performance

Collins is currently the seventh-ranked fantasy player at his position (50th overall), tallying 143.6 total fantasy points (11.0 per game).

In his last three games, Collins has amassed 304 yards and two scores on 12 catches (22 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 49.1 fantasy points (16.4 per game) during that stretch.

Collins has put up 69.8 fantasy points (14.0 per game) during his last five games, as he's converted 35 targets into 24 catches for 451 yards and three TDs.

The peak of Collins' fantasy season came against the Arizona Cardinals last week, when he racked up 20.5 fantasy points with zero rushing yards on zero carries. As a pass-catcher, he hauled in three balls (on four targets) for 85 yards and two touchdowns.

From a fantasy standpoint, Nico Collins stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams, hauling in three passes on five targets for 25 yards (2.5 fantasy points).

Raiders Defensive Performance

Las Vegas has not allowed a player to total over 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this year.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Raiders this season.

Las Vegas has allowed six players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

Three players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Raiders this year.

Las Vegas has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to only two players this year.

The Raiders have given up a touchdown reception by 20 players this year.

Only two players have caught more than one TD pass versus Las Vegas this year.

One player has collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Raiders this year.

Las Vegas has allowed 15 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

The Raiders have given up at least two rushing TDs to three players this year.

