Nico Collins Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Jaguars

Houston Texans wideout Nico Collins will be up against the 27th-ranked passing defense of the Jacksonville Jaguars (249.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 10, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Collins for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Jaguars? We've got stats and info for you below.

Thinking about playing Collins this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Nico Collins Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.1

9.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.9

11.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 70.38

70.38 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.35

Projections provided by numberFire

Collins Fantasy Performance

With 58.2 fantasy points this season (8.3 per game), Collins is the 36th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 131st among all players.

In his last three games, Collins has tallied 154 receiving yards and one touchdown on 15 catches (26 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 22.2 (7.4 per game) during that period.

Collins has accumulated 44.5 total fantasy points (8.9 per game) in his last five games, grabbing 27 balls (on 43 targets) for 337 yards and two touchdowns.

The high point of Collins' fantasy season came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3, when he compiled 14.4 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

From a fantasy perspective, Nico Collins let down his fantasy managers against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1, when he managed only 2.5 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Jacksonville has allowed over 300 yards passing to two players this year.

The Jaguars have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of five players have thrown for two or more TDs against Jacksonville this year.

Two players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Jaguars this season.

Jacksonville has given up more than 100 yards receiving to four players this year.

The Jaguars have given up a TD catch by 15 players this year.

A total of two players have caught more than one touchdown pass against Jacksonville this season.

The Jaguars have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this year.

Jacksonville has allowed three players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Jaguars have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to just one player this season.

Want more data and analysis on Nico Collins? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.