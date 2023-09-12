Nick Chubb Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Steelers

Nick Chubb and the Cleveland Browns will face the Pittsburgh Steelers -- whose rushing defense was ranked ninth in the league last year (108.1 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Chubb vs. Steelers Game Info

Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers Game Day: September 18, 2023

September 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.69

15.69 Projected Rushing Yards: 108.14

108.14 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.52

0.52 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.57

13.57 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Chubb 2022 Fantasy Performance

In his one game this year, Chubb accumulated 12.7 fantasy points. He rushed for 106 yards on 18 carries, with zero touchdowns, and had 21 yards receiving on four catches (four targets).

In Week 2 last season versus the New York Jets, Chubb posted a season-high of 29.3 fantasy points, with these numbers: 17 carries, 87 yards, 3 TDs; 3 receptions, 26 yards.

In Week 5 versus the Los Angeles Chargers, Chubb posted 25.4 fantasy points (his second-best total last season), via these numbers: 17 carries, 134 yards, 2 TDs.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 14 versus the Cincinnati Bengals -- Chubb accumulated 5.4 fantasy points. His stat line was: 14 carries, 34 yards.

Chubb had 6.7 fantasy points -- 14 carries, 19 yards; 3 receptions, 48 yards -- in his second-worst performance of the season (Week 11 against the Buffalo Bills).

Steelers Defensive Performance

Last year, Pittsburgh allowed three quarterbacks to rack up over 300 passing yards in a game.

The Steelers gave up at least one passing touchdown to 17 opposing QBs last season.

In the passing game, Pittsburgh allowed six players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

In the passing game, the Steelers allowed at least three passing touchdowns to three opposing quarterbacks last year.

Through the air, Pittsburgh gave up over 100 receiving yards to eight players last season.

Against the Steelers last season, 24 players caught a TD pass.

Against Pittsburgh last year, three players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run D, the Steelers allowed two players to pick up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

On the ground, Pittsburgh allowed seven players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

In the running game, no player ran for multiple touchdowns versus the Steelers last season.

