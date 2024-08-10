menu item
NFL

Nick Chubb 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Nick Chubb 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Is Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb on your fantasy radar this season? See below for stats and fantasy projections.

Nick Chubb Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Chubb's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points19.137678
2024 Projected Fantasy Points96.114645

Nick Chubb 2023 Game-by-Game

Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Bengals12.7181060440127
Week 2@Steelers6.410640-0064

Nick Chubb vs. Other Browns Rushers

The Browns ran 54.6% passing plays and 45.4% rushing plays last season. They ranked 10th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Chubb's 2023 rushing numbers stack up against his Cleveland Browns teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Nick Chubb28170036.1
Jerome Ford2048134164.0
D'Onta Foreman1094254173.9
Pierre Strong Jr.63291154.6

Want more data and analysis on Nick Chubb? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

