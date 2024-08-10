Nick Chubb 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Is Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb on your fantasy radar this season? See below for stats and fantasy projections.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Nick Chubb Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Chubb's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 19.1 376 78 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 96.1 146 45

Nick Chubb 2023 Game-by-Game

Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Bengals 12.7 18 106 0 4 4 0 127 Week 2 @Steelers 6.4 10 64 0 - 0 0 64

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Nick Chubb vs. Other Browns Rushers

The Browns ran 54.6% passing plays and 45.4% rushing plays last season. They ranked 10th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Chubb's 2023 rushing numbers stack up against his Cleveland Browns teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Nick Chubb 28 170 0 3 6.1 Jerome Ford 204 813 4 16 4.0 D'Onta Foreman 109 425 4 17 3.9 Pierre Strong Jr. 63 291 1 5 4.6

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Want more data and analysis on Nick Chubb? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.