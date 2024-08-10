Nick Chubb 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Is Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb on your fantasy radar this season? See below for stats and fantasy projections.
Nick Chubb Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Chubb's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|19.1
|376
|78
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|96.1
|146
|45
Nick Chubb 2023 Game-by-Game
Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|Bengals
|12.7
|18
|106
|0
|4
|4
|0
|127
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|6.4
|10
|64
|0
|-
|0
|0
|64
Nick Chubb vs. Other Browns Rushers
The Browns ran 54.6% passing plays and 45.4% rushing plays last season. They ranked 10th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Chubb's 2023 rushing numbers stack up against his Cleveland Browns teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Nick Chubb
|28
|170
|0
|3
|6.1
|Jerome Ford
|204
|813
|4
|16
|4.0
|D'Onta Foreman
|109
|425
|4
|17
|3.9
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|63
|291
|1
|5
|4.6
