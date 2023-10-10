NHL Daily Fantasy Helper: Tuesday 10/10/23

NHL DFS is similar to MLB in terms of how you build lineups, how you view stacking, and how to value players.

Two main points to always focus on in NHL DFS are what lines the players are on and making sure the goalies you are rostering are confirmed as the starters. Two of the best resources for that are LeftWingLock.com and DailyFaceOff.com. That is where you can find updated forward and power-play lines for each team, along with which goalies are confirmed as the starters.

Let's jump in and take a look at today's slate, find a goalie, some stacks, and some value plays for your NHL DFS lineups on FanDuel.

Goalie to Target

Adin Hill, Golden Knights ($7,800)

Adin Hill was the saviour for the Vegas Golden Knights in the playoffs last season. When Logan Thompson went down with an injury in the second round, Hill stepped in and was lights out.

Hill saved 13.13 goals above expected in 16 playoff games last season and had a .930 save percentage. His regular season numbers of 7.54 saved above expected and a .915 save percentage were also solid in his 27 appearances.

Today, Hill and the Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights are at home against the Seattle Kraken. Seattle was one of the worst matchups for goalies last season, but that was driven by a shooting percentage that will be difficult to repeat.

The Golden Knights are the second-biggest favorite on the main slate, but Hill has the third-highest salary for a starting goalie. Seattle also has the second-lowest implied team total on the slate, so we are getting a pretty good discount on Hill.

Stacks

Pittsburgh Penguins

Last year, the Pittsburgh Penguins missed the postseason for the first time since 2006. It was by only one point and the team was still pretty good overall, but they come into this season looking to avenge the way last season ended.

They have the familiar duo of Sidney Crosby ($7,600) and Jake Guentzel ($6,500) playing together on the first line and first power play. Guentzel is a two-time 40-goal scorer as a result of getting so much time with Crosby.

For the third piece of this stack, there are a few different ways you can go. You can add their even-strength linemate, Bryan Rust ($5,100), whose salary is easy to like. Newly acquired Erik Karlsson ($7,100) had 101 points last season while playing for one of the worst teams in the NHL. Now he'll get to play on a power play with Crosby, Guentzel and Evgeni Malkin ($6,900).

Speaking of Malkin, he's a good way to get unique on this small slate. He'll be on the top power play with Crosby, Guentzel, and Karlsson. It's a different way to get exposure to the team with highest implied total on the slate.

Tampa Bay Lightning

A lot of people are down on the Tampa Bay Lightning heading into the season. Their odds to make the playoffs on FanDuel Sportsbook are only the eighth-best in the Eastern Conference -- something fairly surprising for a team that has been a Cup contender for the past handful of seasons.

What hasn't changed is their star players, and they have loaded their top line with their best forwards. Steven Stamkos ($7,100) is moving to the wing to play with Brayden Point ($8,000) and Nikita Kucherov ($8,600). These guys will also link up on Tampa's top power play.

The Lightning will face the Nashville Predators at home. Nashville is not the same defensive team they once were. They allowed the sixth-most expected goals per 60 minutes at five-on-five last season.

Tampa's power play was the third best in the league last campaign, so this stack is one we can use with confidence.

Value Skaters

Ryan Donato, Blackhawks ($3,800)

Ryan Donato has bounced around the league and is going into the seventh year of his NHL career. This will be his fifth different team.

Donato has always been a fantasy-friendly player because he likes to shoot. What has limited him in the past is that he hasn't always gotten the best role.

That is different this season. He'll start the year on the Chicago Blackhawks' top line, with Connor Bedard and Taylor Hall. They will also play together on the top power play.

Chicago is the biggest underdog tonight, but it's a small slate and the matchup isn't so intimidating that we'd expect them to not score in it. Donato could definitely get in on the goals, making him a fine option in all formats.

Ivan Barbashev, Golden Knights ($4,900)

Ivan Barbashev fit in very well with the Golden Knights after coming over at the trade deadline. He had 16 points in 23 regular season games and stepped that up to 18 points in 22 playoff games.

He's earned his role on the top line alongside Jack Eichel ($8,200) and Jon Audy-Marchessault ($6,100) with his play last season. Vegas certainly liked him there, giving him a five-year contract in the offseason.

Barbashev won't play on the top power play with Eichel and Marchessault but will be on the second power play. That makes him fine as a one-off, but you can also do a mini stack of him and Nicolas Hague ($3,600) without using much salary. This is a unique way to get some Vegas players in your lineup, and you can fit in a Pittsburgh or Tampa stack alongside them.

