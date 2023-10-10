NHL Betting Guide: Tuesday 10/10/23

The 2023-24 NHL season officially kicks off today as three games are set for the opening slate.

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season long. It's a long 82-game season, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Chicago Blackhawks at Pittsburgh Penguins

Penguins -1.5 (+100)

All the excitement heading into the matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and Pittsburgh Penguins comes due to the debut of 2023 No. 1 overall pick Connor Bedard. But don't get it twisted -- the Penguins are expected to be the better team.

The 2022-23 season was historic for Pittsburgh, and not for the right reasons. It was the first time they missed the playoffs since 2006.

With the clock ticking on the careers of Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, they made sure to retool and reload. In the offseason, they traded for the reigning Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson to their defensive ranks. That should give them a major boost on both ends after finishing 16th in goals scored per game (3.18); Karlsson will help create opportunities to score.

The Pens will be up against Petr Mrazek, who was a middling netminder at best a season ago. He had a -6.3 goals saved above expected, the 13th-worst in hockey. The 3.66 goals against average (GAA) and .894 save percentage say everything else you need to know regarding where he's at.

All signs point to a strong night for the Penguins at home with the Blackhawks just trying to keep up.

A season ago, the Penguins averaged 3.18 goals per game, while the Blackhawks were dead last at 2.46. Both teams have improved, so while both of these numbers should go up, as well, early-season jitters could have them in a similar spot.

Pittsburgh should be able to start the new campaign on a positive note -- though it's worth noting that star Jake Guentzel will be a game-time decision. If he does play (he took the ice in morning skate), it will only help the Penguins in their efforts to kick off 2023-24 with a victory. Backing them at -1.5 feels like the best bet tonight for this game.

Seattle Kraken at Vegas Golden Knights

Under 6.5 Goals (-130)

The Vegas Golden Knights will raise their Stanley Cup championship banner tonight while also playing host to the Seattle Kraken.

Siding with the Golden Knights feels like the easiest choice heading into opening night (Vegas ML -156), but the Kraken are going to pose a tough first night opponent -- especially with all the outside factors, including the pregame festivities.

The early-season tilt also means that both teams aren't going to be in tip-top form, so it should be more of a defensive game than anything else, which is why we like under 6.5.

All eyes will be on Adin Hill, who dazzled in the playoffs and helped lead the Golden Knights to their Stanley Cup victory. In the regular season, Hill had a 2.50 GAA and .915 save percentage. He only got better with the lights that much brighter, finishing with a 2.17 GAA and .932 save percentage.

If he's able to replicate that with the starting job now his, this should be another successful year for Vegas.

On the other side of the ice will be Philipp Grubauer. Grubauer has struggled greatly since joining the Kraken, as he posted a 2.85 GAA and .895 save percentage in 2022-23. It'll be up to him to turn things around, beginning tonight against Vegas.

Obviously, both rosters have experienced some change, but in the two head-to-head games between these teams last season, the goal totals were five and four. Each team plays tough defense. Seattle averaged 3.07 goals against last season, and the Golden Knights averaged 2.74. Vegas will be missing key defender Alec Martinez tonight after placing him on injured reserve, but that shouldn't completely alter the way they play.

With it just being opening night, we can only go on what we know, but going under feels like the safe choice for this matchup between what should be two Western Conference playoff teams this season.

Looking for more NHL betting opportunities? Check out all of the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.