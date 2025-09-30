FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

NFL Week 5 Spread and Total Predictions for Every Game

Jim Sannes
Jim Sannes@JimSannes

Subscribe to our newsletter

NFL Week 5 Spread and Total Predictions for Every Game

In the NFL, you're never lacking in prediction models to try to give you an idea of what to expect in a given week, whether those models are for betting or other purposes.

Below, we're going to run through what my spread and total models say about Week 5's NFL games.

As a disclaimer, this is my own, personal betting model. I'll lay out which bets I'm willing to make based on it compared to FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds, but as always, you'll have to decide for yourself whether there's enough value for you to the plunge, as well.

The spread model is largely based on numberFire's Net Expected Points (NEP) model, which is their version of EPA. The totals model factors in things such as pace and wind speed, as well. Numbers are manually edited to reflect the players who are expected to play in a given game.

Without further ado, here's what I've got for this upcoming slate of games.

NOTE: Last updated Wednesday morning.

NFL Week 5 Predictions

49ers at Rams Prediction

Spread Prediction: Rams -5.4

Total Prediction: 48.0

Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

San Francisco 49ers
@
Los Angeles Rams
Oct 3 12:16am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Thoughts: Currently projecting Mac Jones as the starter for the San Francisco 49ers. May need to downgrade more if both Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall sit.

Vikings vs. Browns Prediction

Spread Prediction: Vikings -7.9

Total Prediction: 38.4

Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Minnesota Vikings
@
Cleveland Browns
Oct 5 1:31pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Thoughts: Even though this is a neutral site game, the Minnesota Vikings have a massive travel advantage. That's part of why I'm showing value here even after downgrading them for key offensive-line injuries.

Texans at Ravens Prediction

Spread Prediction: Texans -3.7

Total Prediction: 41.6

Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Houston Texans
@
Baltimore Ravens
Oct 5 5:01pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Thoughts: This is now with Lamar Jackson as out, and I don't mind taking the value the model is showing on the Houston Texans.

Giants at Saints Prediction

Spread Prediction: Saints -0.7

Total Prediction: 42.7

Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

New York Giants
@
New Orleans Saints
Oct 5 5:01pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Dolphins at Panthers Prediction

Spread Prediction: Panthers -1.0

Total Prediction: 41.9

Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Miami Dolphins
@
Carolina Panthers
Oct 5 5:01pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Thoughts: Comfortable with the under here, given the Tyreek Hill injury and two underwhelming offenses.

Raiders at Colts Prediction

Spread Prediction: Colts -4.2

Total Prediction: 45.7

Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Las Vegas Raiders
@
Indianapolis Colts
Oct 5 5:01pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Thoughts: The Las Vegas Raiders have been productive on offense once you take out the implosions. Maybe those will stick, but turnovers can be fluky, so I don't mind taking the 6.5 here.

Broncos at Eagles Prediction

Spread Prediction: Eagles -3.1

Total Prediction: 45.8

Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Denver Broncos
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Oct 5 5:01pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Cowboys at Jets Prediction

Spread Prediction: Jets -0.1

Total Prediction: 45.1

Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Dallas Cowboys
@
New York Jets
Oct 5 5:01pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Thoughts: I shudder at putting hard-earned money on a New York Jets team that can't throw the football, but the Dallas Cowboys' offense is banged up, and the defense still stinks. This number assumes CeeDee Lamb is out again.

Titans at Cardinals Prediction

Spread Prediction: Cardinals -9.3

Total Prediction: 46.0

Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Tennessee Titans
@
Arizona Cardinals
Oct 5 8:06pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Thoughts: What could go wrong betting an over in a Tennessee Titans game the week after they got shut out? I'm not enamored with either defense, so I agree with the model here.

Buccaneers at Seahawks Prediction

Spread Prediction: Seahawks -0.8

Total Prediction: 44.1

Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
Seattle Seahawks
Oct 5 8:06pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Thoughts: I'm not touching anything here until we get clarity on which Tampa Bay Buccaneers are banged up and their status for this week.

Commanders at Chargers Prediction

Spread Prediction: Chargers -2.3

Total Prediction: 49.5

Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Washington Commanders
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Oct 5 8:26pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Thoughts: Currently projecting Jayden Daniels as in and Terry McLaurin as out.

Lions at Bengals Prediction

Spread Prediction: Lions -11.5

Total Prediction: 49.9

Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Detroit Lions
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Oct 5 8:26pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Patriots at Bills Prediction

Spread Prediction: Bills -11.7

Total Prediction: 55.0

Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

New England Patriots
@
Buffalo Bills
Oct 6 12:21am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Thoughts: With the spread, I'm worried I'm a bit too low on the New England Patriots' offense, so I'm not inclined to bite. A good way to safeguard against that is taking the total over, which I do like even though it's now above 50.

Chiefs at Jaguars Prediction

Spread Prediction: Chiefs -4.4

Total Prediction: 47.2

Betting Odds

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Kansas City Chiefs
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Oct 7 12:16am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup