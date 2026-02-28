St. John's vs Villanova College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 28

The Villanova Wildcats (22-6, 13-4 Big East) will try to continue a three-game road winning streak when they take on the St. John's Red Storm (22-6, 15-2 Big East) on February 28, 2026 at Madison Square Garden.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

St. John's vs. Villanova Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 28, 2026

Saturday, February 28, 2026 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

St. John's vs. Villanova Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: St. John's win (67.8%)

Before making a bet on Saturday's St. John's-Villanova spread (St. John's -7.5) or total (145.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

St. John's vs. Villanova: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

St. John's has put together a 15-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

Villanova has compiled a 17-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

As a 7.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Villanova is 2-1 against the spread compared to the 9-9 ATS record St. John's racks up as a 7.5-point favorite.

Against the spread, the Red Storm have played worse when playing at home, covering seven times in 15 home games, and six times in nine road games.

This year, the Wildcats are 7-8-0 at home against the spread (.467 winning percentage). On the road, they are 7-3-0 ATS (.700).

Against the spread, in conference action, St. John's is 10-7-0 this season.

Villanova's Big East record against the spread is 9-8-0.

St. John's vs. Villanova: Moneyline Betting Stats

St. John's has been victorious in 20, or 87%, of the 23 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Red Storm have been victorious 14 times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -365 or shorter on the moneyline.

Villanova has been the underdog on the moneyline eight total times this season. Villanova has finished 3-5 in those games.

The Wildcats have played three times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +285 or longer, and fell in each game.

St. John's has an implied victory probability of 78.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

St. John's vs. Villanova Head-to-Head Comparison

At 78.5 points scored per game and 65.8 points allowed last season, St. John's was 65th in the country on offense and 27th defensively.

On the glass, St. John's was eighth-best in college basketball in rebounds (36.9 per game) last year. It was 182nd in rebounds conceded (31.2 per game).

St. John's was 53rd in the nation in assists (15.7 per game) last year.

Last year, St. John's was 98th in college basketball in turnovers committed (10.3 per game) and 17th-best in turnovers forced (14.2).

With 74 points per game on offense, Villanova ranked 167th in the country last season. At the other end of the court, it gave up 68.2 points per contest, which ranked 60th in college basketball.

Villanova pulled down 30.9 boards per game last season (239th-ranked in college basketball), and it allowed just 27.7 rebounds per contest (17th-best).

Villanova dished out 12.4 assists per game, which ranked them 268th in the nation.

Villanova ranked top-25 last year in turnovers, 12th-best in college basketball with 9.1 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 331st with 9.6 forced turnovers per contest.

