Saint Louis vs Duquesne College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 28

The Saint Louis Billikens (25-3, 13-2 A-10) will attempt to extend a 12-game home win streak when they host the Duquesne Dukes (16-12, 8-7 A-10) on February 28, 2026 at Chaifetz Arena.

Saint Louis vs. Duquesne Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 28, 2026

Saturday, February 28, 2026 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Arena: Chaifetz Arena

Saint Louis vs. Duquesne Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Saint Louis win (92.7%)

Before you bet on Saturday's Saint Louis-Duquesne spread (Saint Louis -15.5) or total (161.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

Saint Louis vs. Duquesne: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Saint Louis has covered 16 times in 27 games with a spread this season.

Duquesne is 12-14-0 ATS this year.

The Billikens own a better record against the spread at home (12-4-0) than they do on the road (4-5-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Dukes have a lower winning percentage at home (.333, 5-10-0 record) than away (.700, 7-3-0).

Saint Louis is 9-6-0 against the spread in conference action this season.

Duquesne is 8-7-0 against the spread in A-10 games this season.

Saint Louis vs. Duquesne: Moneyline Betting Stats

Saint Louis has been victorious in 22, or 88%, of the 25 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Billikens have yet to lose in 11 games when named as moneyline favorite of -2083 or better.

Duquesne has been the moneyline underdog 11 total times this season. Duquesne has gone 4-7 in those games.

The Dukes have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +1000 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Saint Louis has a 95.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Saint Louis vs. Duquesne Head-to-Head Comparison

Saint Louis put up 74.3 points per game and allowed 71.3 last year, ranking them 157th in college basketball offensively and 152nd on defense.

Saint Louis collected 32.2 rebounds per game and conceded 32.4 boards last season, ranking 168th and 265th, respectively, in the nation.

At 14.9 assists per game last season, Saint Louis was 83rd in the country.

In terms of turnovers, Saint Louis was 288th in college basketball in committing them (12.3 per game) last year. It was 317th in forcing them (9.8 per game).

With 69.1 points per game on offense, Duquesne was 304th in the nation last season. At the other end of the court, it ceded 67.3 points per contest, which ranked 48th in college basketball.

Duquesne was 207th in the country with 31.4 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 77th with 29.6 rebounds allowed per game.

Duquesne ranked 165th in the nation with 13.7 dimes per contest.

Duquesne averaged 11.6 turnovers per game (232nd-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 12.6 turnovers per contest (67th-ranked).

