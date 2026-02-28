Florida vs Arkansas College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 28

The Florida Gators (22-6, 13-2 SEC) will try to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Arkansas Razorbacks (21-7, 11-4 SEC) on February 28, 2026 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center.

Florida vs. Arkansas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 28, 2026

Saturday, February 28, 2026 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Florida vs. Arkansas Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Florida win (77.3%)

Before you wager on Saturday's Florida-Arkansas spread (Florida -9.5) or total (169.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

Florida vs. Arkansas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Arkansas has compiled a 19-9-0 record against the spread this year.

Florida (7-10) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 9.5 points or more this season (41.2%) than Arkansas (1-0) does as a 9.5+-point underdog (100%).

In home games, the Gators sport a worse record against the spread (5-8-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (8-1-0).

The Razorbacks have performed better against the spread at home (11-5-0) than away (5-3-0) this season.

Florida has 11 wins against the spread in 15 conference games this season.

Against the spread in SEC play, Arkansas is 10-5-0 this year.

Florida vs. Arkansas: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 22 games this year and has walked away with the win 18 times (81.8%) in those games.

The Gators have a mark of 11-2 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -549 or better on the moneyline.

Arkansas has been the underdog on the moneyline eight total times this season. Arkansas has gone 2-6 in those games.

The Razorbacks have played as a moneyline underdog of +400 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Florida has a 84.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Florida vs. Arkansas Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, Florida was the fifth-best team in the country (84.8 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 91st (69.6 points allowed per game).

Last season, Florida was second-best in the nation in rebounds (39 per game) and 129th in rebounds conceded (30.4).

Florida was 61st in the nation in assists (15.4 per game) last year.

Florida was 129th in the nation in turnovers per game (10.6) and 197th in turnovers forced (11.1) last season.

Arkansas posted 76.8 points per game (95th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while surrendering 71.4 points per contest (156th-ranked).

With 32.4 boards per game, Arkansas was 156th in the country. It ceded 32.3 rebounds per contest, which ranked 257th in college basketball.

Last season Arkansas ranked 124th in college basketball in assists, averaging 14.2 per game.

With 11.3 turnovers per game, Arkansas was 201st in the country. It forced 11.6 turnovers per contest, which ranked 146th in college basketball.

