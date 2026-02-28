NHL
Canadiens vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 28
The Montreal Canadiens versus the Washington Capitals is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Canadiens vs Capitals Game Info
- Montreal Canadiens (32-17-9) vs. Washington Capitals (31-23-7)
- Date: Saturday, February 28, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
- Coverage: ESPN+
Canadiens vs Capitals Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Canadiens (-156)
|Capitals (+130)
|6.5
|Canadiens (-1.5)
Canadiens vs Capitals Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Canadiens win (66.2%)
Canadiens vs Capitals Puck Line
- The Capitals are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Capitals are -200 to cover the spread, and the Canadiens are +158.
Canadiens vs Capitals Over/Under
- The over/under for the Canadiens versus Capitals matchup on Feb. 28 has been set at 6.5, with +102 odds on the over and -124 odds on the under.
Canadiens vs Capitals Moneyline
- Washington is the underdog, +130 on the moneyline, while Montreal is a -156 favorite at home.