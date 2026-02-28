Canadiens vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 28

The Montreal Canadiens versus the Washington Capitals is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.

Canadiens vs Capitals Game Info

Montreal Canadiens (32-17-9) vs. Washington Capitals (31-23-7)

Date: Saturday, February 28, 2026

7 p.m. ET Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec Coverage: ESPN+

Canadiens vs Capitals Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Canadiens (-156) Capitals (+130) 6.5 Canadiens (-1.5)

Canadiens vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Canadiens win (66.2%)

Canadiens vs Capitals Puck Line

The Capitals are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Capitals are -200 to cover the spread, and the Canadiens are +158.

Canadiens vs Capitals Over/Under

The over/under for the Canadiens versus Capitals matchup on Feb. 28 has been set at 6.5, with +102 odds on the over and -124 odds on the under.

Canadiens vs Capitals Moneyline

Washington is the underdog, +130 on the moneyline, while Montreal is a -156 favorite at home.

