North Carolina vs Virginia Tech College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 28

The North Carolina Tar Heels (22-6, 10-5 ACC) hope to extend a 17-game home winning streak when they host the Virginia Tech Hokies (18-10, 7-8 ACC) on February 28, 2026.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 28, 2026

Saturday, February 28, 2026 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Arena: Dean E. Smith Center

North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: North Carolina win (76%)

North Carolina is a 6.5-point favorite over Virginia Tech on Saturday and the over/under is set at 149.5 points. Here are a few betting insights and trends before making an informed wager on the game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

North Carolina has compiled a 15-13-0 record against the spread this season.

Virginia Tech is 16-12-0 ATS this season.

North Carolina covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 56.2% of the time. That's less often than Virginia Tech covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (66.7%).

Against the spread, the Tar Heels have played better when playing at home, covering 10 times in 16 home games, and four times in nine road games.

The Hokies' winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (8-8-0). Away, it is .875 (7-1-0).

North Carolina has seven wins against the spread in 15 conference games this year.

Against the spread in ACC games, Virginia Tech is 9-6-0 this year.

North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech: Moneyline Betting Stats

North Carolina has come away with 16 wins in the 19 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Tar Heels have yet to lose in 14 games when named as moneyline favorite of -319 or better.

Virginia Tech has been the underdog on the moneyline 13 total times this season. Virginia Tech has finished 5-8 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +255 or longer, the Hokies have a record of 1-5 (16.7%).

North Carolina has an implied victory probability of 76.1% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech Head-to-Head Comparison

North Carolina has a +276 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.8 points per game. It is putting up 80.6 points per game to rank 74th in college basketball and is giving up 70.8 per contest to rank 94th in college basketball.

North Carolina's leading scorer, Caleb Wilson, is 34th in college basketball scoring 19.9 points per game.

Virginia Tech's +133 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.8 points per game (113th in college basketball) while giving up 74.0 per contest (192nd in college basketball).

Amani Hansberry is 318th in the nation with a team-leading 14.7 points per game.

The Tar Heels average 35.2 rebounds per game (41st in college basketball) while allowing 30.2 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 5.0 boards per game.

Wilson leads the team with 9.4 rebounds per game (22nd in college basketball play).

The 32.4 rebounds per game the Hokies accumulate rank 155th in college basketball. Their opponents pull down 31.7.

Hansberry paces the Hokies with 7.7 rebounds per game (96th in college basketball).

North Carolina averages 102.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (63rd in college basketball), and allows 90.3 points per 100 possessions (65th in college basketball).

The Hokies rank 143rd in college basketball with 99.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 141st defensively with 93.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!