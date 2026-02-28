Tennessee vs Alabama College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 28

The Alabama Crimson Tide (21-7, 11-4 SEC) hope to continue a three-game road win streak when they visit the Tennessee Volunteers (20-8, 10-5 SEC) on February 28, 2026.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Tennessee vs. Alabama Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 28, 2026

Saturday, February 28, 2026 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena

Tennessee vs. Alabama Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tennessee win (69.6%)

Read these betting insights and trends before you wager on Saturday's Tennessee-Alabama spread (Tennessee -4.5) or total (164.5 points).

Tennessee vs. Alabama: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Tennessee has covered 13 times in 28 chances against the spread this season.

Alabama has compiled a 12-16-0 record against the spread this season.

When the spread is set as 4.5 or more this season, Tennessee (9-9) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than Alabama (1-2) does as the underdog (33.3%).

The Volunteers have done a better job covering the spread at home (8-7-0) than they have in road tilts (3-6-0).

The Crimson Tide's winning percentage against the spread at home is .357 (5-9-0). Away, it is .500 (4-4-0).

Tennessee's record against the spread in conference action is 7-8-0.

Alabama's SEC record against the spread is 6-9-0.

Tennessee vs. Alabama: Moneyline Betting Stats

Tennessee has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 18 games this year and has walked away with the win 13 times (72.2%) in those games.

The Volunteers have a mark of 11-3 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -225 or better on the moneyline.

Alabama has won three of the seven games it was the moneyline underdog this season (42.9%).

The Crimson Tide have played as a moneyline underdog of +184 or longer in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Tennessee has a 69.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Tennessee vs. Alabama Head-to-Head Comparison

Tennessee's +317 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 80.5 points per game (78th in college basketball) while giving up 69.1 per outing (62nd in college basketball).

Ja'Kobi Gillespie's 18.1 points per game lead Tennessee and rank 87th in college basketball.

Alabama is outscoring opponents by 9.3 points per game, with a +261 scoring differential overall. It puts up 92.9 points per game (first in college basketball) and allows 83.6 per contest (356th in college basketball).

Labaron Philon's 21.3 points per game paces Alabama and ranks 14th in the country.

The Volunteers are third in the nation at 39.9 rebounds per game. That's 14.0 more than the 25.9 their opponents average.

Nate Ament paces the Volunteers with 6.5 rebounds per game (221st in college basketball action).

The Crimson Tide prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 1.6 boards. They are collecting 37.8 rebounds per game (seventh in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 36.2.

Amari Allen averages 7.5 rebounds per game (105th in college basketball) to lead the Crimson Tide.

Tennessee's 101.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 90th in college basketball, and the 87.1 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 30th in college basketball.

The Crimson Tide record 107.0 points per 100 possessions (23rd in college basketball), while giving up 96.3 points per 100 possessions (220th in college basketball).

