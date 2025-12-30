NFL Week 18 Spread and Total Predictions for Every Game

In the NFL, you're never lacking in prediction models to try to give you an idea of what to expect in a given week, whether those models are for betting or other purposes.

Below, we're going to run through what my spread and total models say about Week 18's NFL games.

As a disclaimer, this is my own, personal betting model. I'll lay out which bets I'm willing to make based on it compared to FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds, but as always, you'll have to decide for yourself whether there's enough value for you to the plunge, as well.

The spread model is largely based on numberFire's Net Expected Points (NEP) model, which is their version of EPA. The totals model factors in things such as pace and wind speed, as well. Numbers are manually edited to reflect the players who are expected to play in a given game.

Without further ado, here's what I've got for this upcoming slate of games.

Last updated Tuesday at 12:14 pm Eastern.

NFL Week 18 Predictions

Panthers at Buccaneers Prediction

Spread Prediction: Buccaneers -3.4

Total Prediction: 42.5

Betting Odds

Seahawks at 49ers Prediction

Spread Prediction: 49ers -0.1

Total Prediction: 44.8

Betting Odds

Thoughts: As much as I hate backing the under for a San Francisco 49ers game, I do think that total has gotten too high, given the Seattle Seahawks' defense.

Saints at Falcons Prediction

Spread Prediction: Falcons -2.9

Total Prediction: 41.3

Betting Odds

Browns at Bengals Prediction

Spread Prediction: Bengals -8.7

Total Prediction: 43.2

Betting Odds

Cowboys at Giants Prediction

Spread Prediction: Cowboys -1.9

Total Prediction: 54.5

Betting Odds

Thoughts: Jaxson Dart looked a lot healthier last week and even got some designed runs again. I'm willing to back him and the New York Giants at home.

Packers at Vikings Prediction

Spread Prediction: Vikings -4.6

Total Prediction: 36.5

Betting Odds

Colts at Texans Prediction

Spread Prediction: Texans -10.7

Total Prediction: 42.5

Betting Odds

Titans at Jaguars Prediction

Spread Prediction: Jaguars -14.2

Total Prediction: 43.9

Betting Odds

Thoughts: I prefer the under to laying the points with the Jacksonville Jaguars here. The Jags' defense is playing well enough for me to feel comfortable with that.

Chiefs at Raiders Prediction

Spread Prediction: Chiefs -1.8

Total Prediction: 38.7

Betting Odds

Thoughts: I can't reasonably project the Las Vegas Raiders any worse than this, and 5.5 is a lot for a team quarterbacked by Chris Oladokun to lay. What could go wrong betting a team that's very clearly tanking?

Lions at Bears Prediction

Spread Prediction: Lions -0.8

Total Prediction: 48.6

Betting Odds

Thoughts: This is projecting both teams at full capacity, so proceed with caution here.

Chargers at Broncos Prediction

Spread Prediction: Broncos -7.4

Total Prediction: 41.9

Betting Odds

Thoughts: As of now, I have just Justin Herbert projected as out for the Los Angeles Chargers. The market seems to be implying it'll be a bunch more impactful names, so proceed with caution.

Dolphins at Patriots Prediction

Spread Prediction: Patriots -12.9

Total Prediction: 50.6

Betting Odds

Thoughts: Quinn Ewers' efficiency numbers have been good enough for me to back the over in this one.

Commanders at Eagles Prediction

Spread Prediction: Eagles -6.9

Total Prediction: 43.2

Betting Odds

Cardinals at Rams Prediction

Spread Prediction: Rams -12.7

Total Prediction: 52.6

Betting Odds

Thoughts: This is with the Los Angeles Rams' starters projected as in, but the market is somewhere between there and the backups. Proceed with caution.

Jets at Bills Prediction

Spread Prediction: Bills -8.5

Total Prediction: 41.8

Betting Odds

Thoughts: Projecting Mitchell Trubisky as the starter for the Buffalo Bills. Even he might be able to do damage against this New York Jets defense, so the over is at least a consideration.

Ravens at Steelers Prediction

Spread Prediction: Steelers -1.2

Total Prediction: 43.5

Betting Odds

Thoughts: Even with no D.K. Metcalf, I still can't sniff the market here. As bad as it feels after last week, I do think the Pittsburgh Steelers are the proper side.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You'll receive $250 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.