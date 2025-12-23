NFL Week 17 Spread and Total Predictions for Every Game

In the NFL, you're never lacking in prediction models to try to give you an idea of what to expect in a given week, whether those models are for betting or other purposes.

Below, we're going to run through what my spread and total models say about Week 17's NFL games.

As a disclaimer, this is my own, personal betting model. I'll lay out which bets I'm willing to make based on it compared to FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds, but as always, you'll have to decide for yourself whether there's enough value for you to the plunge, as well.

The spread model is largely based on numberFire's Net Expected Points (NEP) model, which is their version of EPA. The totals model factors in things such as pace and wind speed, as well. Numbers are manually edited to reflect the players who are expected to play in a given game.

Without further ado, here's what I've got for this upcoming slate of games.

NFL Week 17 Predictions

Cowboys at Commanders Prediction

Spread Prediction: Cowboys -6.9

Total Prediction: 55.4

Betting Odds

Thoughts: Even with Josh Johnson as the projected starter, I'm still way above market on the total. That doesn't feel great. But both of these defenses are cheeks, and I trust the infrastructure around Johnson, so I'm willing to fire.

Lions at Vikings Prediction

Spread Prediction: Lions -6.6

Total Prediction: 45.7

Betting Odds

Broncos at Chiefs Prediction

Spread Prediction: Broncos -7.7

Total Prediction: 41.2

Betting Odds

Thoughts: I don't think I can reasonably make the Kansas City Chiefs' projected efficiency any lower. So, I guess I'm riding with Chris Oladokun. What could go wrong?

Texans at Chargers Prediction

Spread Prediction: Texans -0.7

Total Prediction: 38.9

Betting Odds

Thoughts: Last week was gross for the Houston Texans, but I believe enough in C.J. Stroud to back them at plus money.

Ravens at Packers Prediction

Spread Prediction: Packers -1.4

Total Prediction: 42.4

Betting Odds

Seahawks at Panthers Prediction

Spread Prediction: Seahawks -6.0

Total Prediction: 42.6

Betting Odds

Cardinals at Bengals Prediction

Spread Prediction: Bengals -3.5

Total Prediction: 49.3

Betting Odds

Thoughts: Not in love with the Arizona Cardinals despite showing value here, so I'd rather back the under at a massive number in 13 mph winds.

Buccaneers at Dolphins Prediction

Spread Prediction: Buccaneers -1.6

Total Prediction: 43.0

Betting Odds

Thoughts: Similar line of thinking here as with the previous game: would rather back the under than take the points with the Miami Dolphins.

Jaguars at Colts Prediction

Spread Prediction: Jaguars -6.8

Total Prediction: 45.0

Betting Odds

Patriots at Jets Prediction

Spread Prediction: Patriots -11.9

Total Prediction: 46.9

Betting Odds

Thoughts: The New England Patriots' team total will be the preferred path here versus backing the full game over.

Saints at Titans Prediction

Spread Prediction: Saints -3.8

Total Prediction: 36.5

Betting Odds

Steelers at Browns Prediction

Spread Prediction: Steelers -5.0

Total Prediction: 33.6

Betting Odds

Giants at Raiders Prediction

Spread Prediction: Giants -1.4

Total Prediction: 43.7

Betting Odds

Thoughts: Jaxson Dart seems super banged up, so I'm wary of the value in both the New York Giants and the over. I took the moneyline, myself, but I can't necessarily endorse that as being a wise strategy.

Eagles at Bills Prediction

Spread Prediction: Bills -3.3

Total Prediction: 45.5

Betting Odds

Bears at 49ers Prediction

Spread Prediction: 49ers -3.5

Total Prediction: 49.1

Betting Odds

Thoughts: Should be a fun game, but I agree with the model that the under is the proper play here.

Rams at Falcons Prediction

Spread Prediction: Rams -7.7

Total Prediction: 49.2

Betting Odds

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.