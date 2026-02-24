BYU vs UCF College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 24

The No. 19 BYU Cougars (20-7, 8-6 Big 12) host the UCF Knights (19-7, 8-6 Big 12) in Big 12 action at Marriott Center, beginning at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 24, 2026.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

BYU vs. UCF Game Info and Odds

BYU vs. UCF Picks and Prediction

Prediction: BYU win (82.8%)

Before making an informed wager on BYU-UCF outing (in which BYU is a 10.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 162.5 points), below are a few betting insights and trends for Tuesday's game.

BYU vs. UCF: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

BYU has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

UCF has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

BYU covers the spread when it is a 10.5-point favorite or more 41.7% of the time. That's more often than UCF covers as an underdog of 10.5 or more (25%).

Against the spread, the Cougars have performed worse at home, covering five times in 13 home games, and three times in seven road games.

The Knights' winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .500. They are 8-8-0 ATS on their home court and 4-4-0 on the road.

BYU has covered the spread five times in 14 conference games.

UCF has seven wins against the spread in 14 Big 12 games this year.

BYU vs. UCF: Moneyline Betting Stats

BYU has been the moneyline favorite in 15 games this season and has come away with the win 14 times (93.3%) in those contests.

The Cougars have yet to lose in seven games when named as moneyline favorite of -719 or better.

UCF has been the moneyline underdog 14 total times this season. UCF has gone 8-6 in those games.

The Knights have played as a moneyline underdog of +500 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies BYU has a 87.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

BYU vs. UCF Head-to-Head Comparison

BYU's +302 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 85.5 points per game (21st in college basketball) while allowing 74.3 per outing (199th in college basketball).

AJ Dybantsa's 24.9 points per game lead BYU and are first in college basketball.

UCF's +111 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 81.4 points per game (65th in college basketball) while allowing 77.2 per outing (272nd in college basketball).

Themus Fulks is ranked 399th in the nation with a team-high 14 points per game.

The Cougars win the rebound battle by an average of 5.9 boards. They are recording 35.7 rebounds per game (37th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.8 per outing.

Keba Keita paces the Cougars with 7.2 rebounds per game (135th in college basketball action).

The Knights win the rebound battle by four boards on average. They record 33.1 rebounds per game, 114th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 29.1.

Jamichael Stillwell averages 7.8 rebounds per game (82nd in college basketball) to lead the Knights.

BYU ranks 28th in college basketball by averaging 106 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 110th in college basketball, allowing 92.2 points per 100 possessions.

The Knights rank 73rd in college basketball with 102.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 240th defensively with 96.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

