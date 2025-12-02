NFL Week 14 Spread and Total Predictions for Every Game

In the NFL, you're never lacking in prediction models to try to give you an idea of what to expect in a given week, whether those models are for betting or other purposes.

Below, we're going to run through what my spread and total models say about Week 14's NFL games.

As a disclaimer, this is my own, personal betting model. I'll lay out which bets I'm willing to make based on it compared to FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds, but as always, you'll have to decide for yourself whether there's enough value for you to the plunge, as well.

The spread model is largely based on numberFire's Net Expected Points (NEP) model, which is their version of EPA. The totals model factors in things such as pace and wind speed, as well. Numbers are manually edited to reflect the players who are expected to play in a given game.

Without further ado, here's what I've got for this upcoming slate of games.

NFL Week 14 Predictions

Cowboys at Lions Prediction

Spread Prediction: Lions -3.2

Total Prediction: 55.5

Dolphins at Jets Prediction

Spread Prediction: Dolphins -0.7

Total Prediction: 41.4

Thoughts: The New York Jets' offense looks more competent with Tyrod Taylor, Adonai Mitchell, and John Metchie III, so I don't hate backing the Jets in this spot.

Seahawks at Falcons Prediction

Spread Prediction: Seahawks -4.9

Total Prediction: 41.9

Thoughts: The Seattle Seahawks keep blowing teams out, but this is a lot of points for the Atlanta Falcons to catch at home. I am willing to take the points, even with the potential for that to look incredibly stupid.

Bengals at Bills Prediction

Spread Prediction: Bills -6.1

Total Prediction: 54.7

Titans at Browns Prediction

Spread Prediction: Browns -4.6

Total Prediction: 30.4

Thoughts: This total ticked up to 34.5 overnight. I don't think it should have. I'm comfortable with the under here.

Commanders at Vikings Prediction

Spread Prediction: Commanders -2.2

Total Prediction: 43.3

Thoughts: Currently projecting Marcus Mariota and J.J. McCarthy as the starters here. With the door open for Jayden Daniels to potentially return, I don't mind preemptively backing the Washington Commanders.

Saints at Buccaneers Prediction

Spread Prediction: Buccaneers -7.0

Total Prediction: 42.6

Colts at Jaguars Prediction

Spread Prediction: Colts -4.2

Total Prediction: 46.5

Thoughts: The model remains very skeptical of the Jacksonville Jaguars, so I don't hate laying the points with the Indianapolis Colts here.

Steelers at Ravens Prediction

Spread Prediction: Ravens -4.3

Total Prediction: 42.9

Broncos at Raiders Prediction

Spread Prediction: Broncos -7.4

Total Prediction: 40.8

Bears at Packers Prediction

Spread Prediction: Packers -7.9

Total Prediction: 49.8

Thoughts: The Green Bay Packers' offensive efficiency numbers are still elite, which is why the model is showing value in the over here and is above market on the spread. I'm higher on the Chicago Bears than the model, so would rather back the over here.

Rams at Cardinals Prediction

Spread Prediction: Rams -7.6

Total Prediction: 47.3

Texans at Chiefs Prediction

Spread Prediction: Chiefs -3.4

Total Prediction: 45.2

Thoughts: Willing to back the over here even though both teams have been under machines this year. I think the market has over-corrected to that data.

Eagles at Chargers Prediction

Spread Prediction: Chargers -0.6

Total Prediction: 42.3

Thoughts: Currently projecting Justin Herbert as starter for the Los Angeles Chargers.

