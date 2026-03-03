Avalanche vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 3

In NHL action on Tuesday, the Colorado Avalanche take on the Anaheim Ducks.

Avalanche vs Ducks Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (40-10-9) vs. Anaheim Ducks (33-23-3)

Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Avalanche vs Ducks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-160) Ducks (+132) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Avalanche win (65.8%)

Avalanche vs Ducks Puck Line

The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Avalanche. The Ducks are -188 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +148.

Avalanche vs Ducks Over/Under

The Avalanche-Ducks matchup on March 3 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -118 and the under is -104.

Avalanche vs Ducks Moneyline

Colorado is the favorite, -160 on the moneyline, while Anaheim is a +132 underdog despite being at home.

