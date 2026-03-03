NHL
Avalanche vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 3
In NHL action on Tuesday, the Colorado Avalanche take on the Anaheim Ducks.
In NHL action on Tuesday, the Colorado Avalanche take on the Anaheim Ducks.
Avalanche vs Ducks Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (40-10-9) vs. Anaheim Ducks (33-23-3)
- Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Ducks Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-160)
|Ducks (+132)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

- Prediction: Avalanche win (65.8%)
Avalanche vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Avalanche. The Ducks are -188 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +148.
Avalanche vs Ducks Over/Under
- The Avalanche-Ducks matchup on March 3 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -118 and the under is -104.
Avalanche vs Ducks Moneyline
- Colorado is the favorite, -160 on the moneyline, while Anaheim is a +132 underdog despite being at home.