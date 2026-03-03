Old Dominion vs UL Monroe College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Sun Belt Tournament

The No. 11 seed Old Dominion Monarchs (11-20, 7-11 Sun Belt) will hit the court in the Sun Belt tournament against the No. 14 seed UL Monroe Warhawks (4-27, 1-17 Sun Belt), Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET live on ESPN+.

NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Old Dominion vs. UL Monroe Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Tuesday, March 3, 2026 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Pensacola, Florida

Pensacola, Florida Arena: Pensacola Bay Center

Old Dominion vs. UL Monroe Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Old Dominion win (73.9%)

Before making a wager on Tuesday's Old Dominion-UL Monroe spread (Old Dominion -10.5) or total (159.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

Old Dominion vs. UL Monroe: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Old Dominion has covered 16 times in 30 matchups with a spread this season.

UL Monroe has covered 16 times in 29 matchups with a spread this year.

UL Monroe covers the spread when it is a 10.5-point underdog or more 58.8% of the time. That's more often than Old Dominion covers as a favorite of 10.5 or more (50%).

The Monarchs have done a better job covering the spread in home games (7-5-0) than they have in road games (9-9-0).

Against the spread, the Warhawks have been better at home (6-5-0) than on the road (8-8-0).

Old Dominion's record against the spread in conference play is 11-7-0.

UL Monroe has covered the spread 11 times in 18 Sun Belt games.

Old Dominion vs. UL Monroe: Moneyline Betting Stats

Old Dominion has been victorious in five of the eight contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Monarchs have been listed as a favorite of -671 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

UL Monroe has been the moneyline underdog 25 total times this season. UL Monroe has finished 1-24 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +470 or longer, the Warhawks have gone 1-12 (7.7%).

Old Dominion has an implied victory probability of 87% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Old Dominion vs. UL Monroe Head-to-Head Comparison

Old Dominion was 321st in the country in points scored (67.9 per game) and 160th in points conceded (71.5) last season.

Old Dominion was 53rd in the nation in rebounds per game (34.4) and 270th in rebounds conceded (32.5) last season.

Last season, Old Dominion was eighth-worst in college basketball in assists at 10.5 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Old Dominion was 150th in the nation in committing them (10.9 per game) last season. It was 322nd in forcing them (9.7 per game).

Last season UL Monroe scored 68.9 points per game (306th-ranked in college basketball) and surrendered 75.5 points per contest (283rd-ranked).

UL Monroe averaged 33.1 boards per game (111th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 34.1 rebounds per contest (329th-ranked).

Last season UL Monroe ranked 227th in college basketball in assists, averaging 12.9 per game.

With 11.2 turnovers per game, UL Monroe ranked 186th in the country. It forced 10.8 turnovers per contest, which ranked 225th in college basketball.

