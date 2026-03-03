Florida vs Mississippi State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 3

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-16, 5-11 SEC) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Florida Gators (23-6, 14-2 SEC) on March 3, 2026 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The matchup airs on SEC Network.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Florida vs. Mississippi State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Tuesday, March 3, 2026 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Florida vs. Mississippi State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Florida win (96%)

Before you bet on Tuesday's Florida-Mississippi State spread (Florida -22.5) or total (159.5 points), see the betting trends and insights below.

Florida vs. Mississippi State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida is 17-12-0 ATS this season.

Mississippi State has compiled a 10-19-0 ATS record so far this season.

When playing at home, the Gators sport a worse record against the spread (6-8-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (8-1-0).

The Bulldogs' winning percentage against the spread at home is .267 (4-11-0). Away, it is .556 (5-4-0).

Against the spread, in conference games, Florida is 12-4-0 this year.

Mississippi State's SEC record against the spread is 6-10-0.

Florida vs. Mississippi State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida has been the moneyline favorite in 23 games this season and has come away with the win 19 times (82.6%) in those contests.

The Gators have played as a favorite of -7692 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Mississippi State has won four of the 15 games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (26.7%).

The Bulldogs have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +2200 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Florida has a 98.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Florida vs. Mississippi State Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, Florida was the fifth-best squad in college basketball (84.8 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 91st (69.6 points conceded per game).

On the glass, Florida was second-best in the nation in rebounds (39.0 per game) last year. It was 129th in rebounds conceded (30.4 per game).

With 15.4 assists per game last season, Florida was 61st in the country.

Florida was 129th in the nation in turnovers per game (10.6) and 197th in turnovers forced (11.1) last season.

Last year Mississippi State put up 79.5 points per game (47th-ranked in college basketball) and surrendered 74.2 points per contest (245th-ranked).

Mississippi State was 28th in the nation with 35.2 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 283rd with 32.8 rebounds allowed per game.

Last year Mississippi State ranked 69th in college basketball in assists, putting up 15.2 per game.

Mississippi State ranked 98th in the country with 10.3 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, it ranked 67th with 12.6 forced turnovers per contest.

