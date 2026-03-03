Miami (OH) vs Toledo College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 3

The Miami (OH) RedHawks (29-0, 16-0 MAC) take a 29-game win streak into a home matchup with the Toledo Rockets (16-13, 10-6 MAC), who have won three straight.

Miami (OH) vs. Toledo Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Tuesday, March 3, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Oxford, Ohio

Oxford, Ohio Arena: Millett Hall

Miami (OH) vs. Toledo Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Miami (OH) win (80.4%)

Here's a look at some betting insights for Miami (OH) (-8.5) versus Toledo on Tuesday. The total is set at 162.5 points for this game.

Miami (OH) vs. Toledo: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Miami (OH) has covered 19 times in 26 matchups with a spread this season.

Toledo has covered 14 times in 27 matchups with a spread this year.

As an 8.5-point favorite or more in 2025-26, Miami (OH) is 8-5 against the spread compared to the 1-1 ATS record Toledo puts up as an 8.5-point underdog.

The RedHawks have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered eight times in 12 games at home, and they've covered 10 times in 13 games when playing on the road.

Against the spread, the Rockets have had better results on the road (8-5-0) than at home (5-7-0).

Miami (OH) is 11-5-0 against the spread in conference play this season.

Against the spread in MAC action, Toledo is 10-6-0 this year.

Miami (OH) vs. Toledo: Moneyline Betting Stats

Miami (OH) has been named as the moneyline favorite 22 times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The RedHawks have been a -481 moneyline favorite on 12 occasions this season and won every game.

Toledo has won four of the 11 games it was the moneyline underdog this season (36.4%).

The Rockets have played as a moneyline underdog of +360 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami (OH) has a 82.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Miami (OH) vs. Toledo Head-to-Head Comparison

Miami (OH) is outscoring opponents by 17.0 points per game with a +493 scoring differential overall. It puts up 90.9 points per game (second in college basketball) and gives up 73.9 per contest (185th in college basketball).

Peter Suder is 315th in college basketball with a team-leading 14.7 points per game.

Toledo is outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game, with a +125 scoring differential overall. It puts up 81.2 points per game (67th in college basketball) and gives up 76.9 per contest (261st in college basketball).

Sonny Wilson leads Toledo, putting up 17.3 points per game (136th in college basketball).

The RedHawks are 119th in the nation at 32.9 rebounds per game. That's 3.1 more than the 29.8 their opponents average.

Eian Elmer's 6.0 rebounds per game lead the RedHawks and rank 283rd in college basketball play.

The Rockets grab 30.4 rebounds per game (268th in college basketball) while conceding 32.5 per outing to opponents. They are outrebounded by 2.1 boards per game.

Sean Craig averages 7.4 rebounds per game (113th in college basketball) to lead the Rockets.

Miami (OH)'s 113.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank first in college basketball, and the 91.9 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 96th in college basketball.

The Rockets rank 80th in college basketball averaging 102.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 231st, allowing 96.8 points per 100 possessions.

