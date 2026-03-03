Illinois vs Oregon College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 3

Big Ten play on Tuesday will see the the No. 11 Illinois Fighting Illini (22-7, 13-5 Big Ten) host the Oregon Ducks (11-18, 4-14 Big Ten) at State Farm Center, tipping off at 9 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Illinois vs. Oregon Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Tuesday, March 3, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Arena: State Farm Center

Illinois vs. Oregon Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Illinois win (92.9%)

Read the betting trends and insights below before making a bet on Tuesday's Illinois-Oregon spread (Illinois -18.5) or over/under (146.5 points).

Illinois vs. Oregon: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Illinois has put together a 17-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Oregon has compiled an 11-18-0 ATS record so far this year.

Illinois covers the spread when it is an 18.5-point favorite or more 75% of the time. That's less often than Oregon covers as an underdog of 18.5 or more (100%).

The Fighting Illini have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered nine times in 16 games when playing at home, and they've covered six times in nine games when playing on the road.

The Ducks have been better against the spread away (4-5-0) than at home (6-10-0) this season.

Illinois has beaten the spread 10 times in 18 conference games.

Oregon has seven wins against the spread in 18 Big Ten games this year.

Illinois vs. Oregon: Moneyline Betting Stats

Illinois has been the moneyline favorite in 19 games this season and has come away with the win 15 times (78.9%) in those contests.

The Fighting Illini have not lost in three games this year when favored by -4000 or better on the moneyline.

Oregon is 2-14 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 12.5% of those games).

The Ducks have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +1400 or longer.

Illinois has an implied victory probability of 97.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Illinois vs. Oregon Head-to-Head Comparison

Last year, Illinois was ninth-best in the nation on offense (83.6 points scored per game) and ranked 263rd defensively (74.8 points allowed).

Last season, Illinois was best in college basketball in rebounds (39.7 per game) and 104th in rebounds conceded (30.1).

Last season Illinois was ranked 83rd in the country in assists with 14.9 per game.

Illinois was 215th in college basketball in turnovers per game (11.4) and second-worst in turnovers forced (8.5) last year.

Offensively, Oregon put up 76.5 points per game (104th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It ceded 70.9 points per contest on defense (143rd-ranked).

Oregon averaged 31.8 rebounds per game (184th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed 30.8 rebounds per contest (153rd-ranked).

Oregon ranked 119th in the nation with 14.3 dimes per game.

With 10.6 turnovers per game, Oregon was 129th in the nation. It forced 11.5 turnovers per contest, which ranked 153rd in college basketball.

