Kansas vs Arizona State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 3

The Arizona State Sun Devils (15-14, 6-10 Big 12) aim to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Kansas Jayhawks (21-8, 11-5 Big 12) on March 3, 2026.

Kansas vs. Arizona State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Tuesday, March 3, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Arena: Desert Financial Arena

Kansas vs. Arizona State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kansas win (69%)

See the betting trends and insights below before making a wager on Tuesday's Kansas-Arizona State spread (Kansas -5.5) or over/under (151.5 points).

Kansas vs. Arizona State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kansas has put together an 18-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

Arizona State has compiled an 18-11-0 record against the spread this season.

When the spread is set as 5.5 or more this season, Kansas (7-4) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (63.6%) than Arizona State (8-5) does as the underdog (61.5%).

At home, the Jayhawks have a better record against the spread (9-5-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (5-5-0).

This year, the Sun Devils are 9-5-0 at home against the spread (.643 winning percentage). On the road, they are 5-5-0 ATS (.500).

Kansas has covered the spread nine times in 16 conference games.

Arizona State is 10-6-0 against the spread in Big 12 games this year.

Kansas vs. Arizona State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kansas has won in 14, or 82.4%, of the 17 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Jayhawks have been victorious 10 times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -245 or better on the moneyline.

Arizona State has gone 7-11 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 38.9% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +198 or longer, the Sun Devils have a 3-10 record (winning just 23.1% of their games).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Kansas has a 71% chance of walking away with the win.

Kansas vs. Arizona State Head-to-Head Comparison

Kansas has a +214 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.4 points per game. It is putting up 76.1 points per game to rank 170th in college basketball and is giving up 68.7 per outing to rank 50th in college basketball.

Tre White paces Kansas, recording 14 points per game (408th in the country).

Arizona State scores 77.9 points per game (135th in college basketball) and concedes 78.2 (300th in college basketball) for a -10 scoring differential overall.

Moe Odum is ranked 151st in college basketball with a team-leading 17.1 points per game.

The Jayhawks prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 2.3 boards. They are collecting 35.2 rebounds per game (37th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 32.9 per outing.

Flory Bidunga is 35th in college basketball action with nine rebounds per game to lead the Jayhawks.

The 29.5 rebounds per game the Sun Devils accumulate rank 306th in college basketball, 2.4 fewer than the 31.9 their opponents grab.

Massamba Diop's 5.9 rebounds per game lead the Sun Devils and rank 302nd in college basketball.

Kansas ranks 166th in college basketball with 98.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 42nd in college basketball defensively with 88.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Sun Devils rank 176th in college basketball with 98 points scored per 100 possessions, and 275th defensively with 98.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

