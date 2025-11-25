NFL Week 13 Spread and Total Predictions for Every Game

In the NFL, you're never lacking in prediction models to try to give you an idea of what to expect in a given week, whether those models are for betting or other purposes.

Below, we're going to run through what my spread and total models say about Week 13's NFL games.

As a disclaimer, this is my own, personal betting model. I'll lay out which bets I'm willing to make based on it compared to FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds, but as always, you'll have to decide for yourself whether there's enough value for you to the plunge, as well.

The spread model is largely based on numberFire's Net Expected Points (NEP) model, which is their version of EPA. The totals model factors in things such as pace and wind speed, as well. Numbers are manually edited to reflect the players who are expected to play in a given game.

Without further ado, here's what I've got for this upcoming slate of games.

NFL Week 13 Predictions

Packers at Lions Prediction

Spread Prediction: Lions -0.1

Total Prediction: 49.3

Thoughts: The Green Bay Packers are frustrating to watch, but they somehow manage top-notch efficiency metrics no matter what. I don't mind backing them at these odds despite my annoyance in how they've operated this year.

Chiefs at Cowboys Prediction

Spread Prediction: Chiefs -3.2

Total Prediction: 53.1

Bengals at Ravens Prediction

Spread Prediction: Ravens -5.2

Total Prediction: 50.0

Thoughts: I don't love showing value in the Cincinnati Bengals' moneyline in Joe Burrow's first game back while Tee Higgins is sidelined. Still, I think I have a pretty modest projection for their offensive efficiency, and the Baltimore Ravens' offense hasn't necessarily wowed. If backing the Bengals, I'd prefer to take the moneyline than the spread because there are scenarios where they faceplant.

Bears at Eagles Prediction

Spread Prediction: Eagles -3.4

Total Prediction: 43.8

Thoughts: I'm not sold on the Chicago Bears with the schedule they've faced, but if you're gonna give me seven points against a Philadelphia Eagles with key injuries on both sides of the ball, I'll take it.

Rams at Panthers Prediction

Spread Prediction: Rams -10.7

Total Prediction: 49.1

Thoughts: I'm not in love with this over despite showing good value because of how volatile the Carolina Panthers' offense is. This might be a good spot to target an alt over, instead, to give yourself bigger upside for the risk you're taking on.

Cardinals at Buccaneers Prediction

Spread Prediction: Buccaneers -2.3

Total Prediction: 41.4

Thoughts: I'm currently projecting both Baker Mayfield and Marvin Harrison Jr. as in and still showing good value in the under. I'm happy to take that before we get further clarity later in the week.

Jaguars at Titans Prediction

Spread Prediction: Jaguars -6.0

Total Prediction: 38.3

Thoughts: I'm comfortable with this under given my continued reservations about the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense.

Saints at Dolphins Prediction

Spread Prediction: Dolphins -3.5

Total Prediction: 39.9

Thoughts: Current wind speed projections are 13 mph, which is why I'm showing value in the under.

49ers at Browns Prediction

Spread Prediction: 49ers -5.7

Total Prediction: 39.4

Falcons at Jets Prediction

Spread Prediction: Falcons -1.8

Total Prediction: 39.2

Texans at Colts Prediction

Spread Prediction: Colts -4.3

Total Prediction: 49.7

Thoughts: The over here is one of my favorite bets of the week now that C.J. Stroud is back in the saddle and the offensive line is starting to look less offensive.

Vikings at Seahawks Prediction

Spread Prediction: Seahawks -12.2

Total Prediction: 45.0

Thoughts: Would rather back the Seattle Seahawks' team total once it's posted than the full-game over due to the issues with the Minnesota Vikings' offense.

Bills at Steelers Prediction

Spread Prediction: Bills -2.6

Total Prediction: 47.6

Raiders at Chargers Prediction

Spread Prediction: Chargers -9.3

Total Prediction: 42.9

Broncos at Commanders Prediction

Spread Prediction: Broncos -3.4

Total Prediction: 46.6

Thoughts: The Washington Commanders' offense has been efficient enough with Marcus Mariota where I'd be okay backing either the Commanders' side or the over for the game.

Giants at Patriots Prediction

Spread Prediction: Patriots -8.1

Total Prediction: 50.5

Thoughts: I'm comfortable with the over here as we get to watch two fun, young quarterbacks duke it out.

