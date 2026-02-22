Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 22
No. 15 Michigan State and Ohio State square off at 1 p.m. ET, which is one of two games on Sunday that feature teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll. Check out all of the matchups below, along with our picks and projections.
Trying to gain an edge in college basketball? We dissect the betting odds for all the important matchups below.
Michigan State vs. Ohio State
- Matchup: Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 15 Michigan State Spartans
- Projected Winner: Michigan State (79.05% win probability)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: February 22
- TV Channel: CBS
Wisconsin vs. Iowa
- Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes at No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers
- Projected Winner: Wisconsin (61.06% win probability)
- Spread: Wisconsin (-2.5)
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Date: February 22
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
