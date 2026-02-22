Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 22

No. 15 Michigan State and Ohio State square off at 1 p.m. ET, which is one of two games on Sunday that feature teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll. Check out all of the matchups below, along with our picks and projections.

Michigan State vs. Ohio State

Matchup: Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 15 Michigan State Spartans

Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 15 Michigan State Spartans Projected Winner: Michigan State (79.05% win probability)

Michigan State (79.05% win probability) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: February 22

February 22 TV Channel: CBS

Wisconsin vs. Iowa

Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes at No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers

Iowa Hawkeyes at No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers Projected Winner: Wisconsin (61.06% win probability)

Wisconsin (61.06% win probability) Spread: Wisconsin (-2.5)

Wisconsin (-2.5) Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Date: February 22

February 22 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

