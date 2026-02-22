FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 22

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 22

No. 15 Michigan State and Ohio State square off at 1 p.m. ET, which is one of two games on Sunday that feature teams ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll. Check out all of the matchups below, along with our picks and projections.

Trying to gain an edge in college basketball? We dissect the betting odds for all the important matchups below.

Michigan State vs. Ohio State

  • Matchup: Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 15 Michigan State Spartans
  • Projected Winner: Michigan State (79.05% win probability)
  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 22
  • TV Channel: CBS

Bet on Michigan State vs. Ohio State with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Wisconsin vs. Iowa

Bet on Wisconsin vs. Iowa with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup