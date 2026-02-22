Wisconsin vs Iowa College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 22

The Wisconsin Badgers (18-8, 10-5 Big Ten) will host the Iowa Hawkeyes (19-7, 9-6 Big Ten) after winning three home games in a row.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Wisconsin vs. Iowa Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, February 22, 2026

Sunday, February 22, 2026 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Arena: Kohl Center

Wisconsin vs. Iowa Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wisconsin win (61.1%)

Before making an informed wager on Wisconsin-Iowa outing (in which Wisconsin is a 2.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 146.5 points), below are a few betting trends and insights for Sunday's game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Wisconsin vs. Iowa: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Wisconsin has covered 13 times in 26 chances against the spread this season.

Iowa has compiled a 16-10-0 record against the spread this year.

Iowa covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point underdog or more 75% of the time. That's more often than Wisconsin covers as a favorite of 2.5 or more (47.1%).

The Badgers have done a better job covering the spread in road games (5-2-0) than they have at home (7-8-0).

This season, the Hawkeyes are 8-7-0 at home against the spread (.533 winning percentage). Away, they are 5-3-0 ATS (.625).

Against the spread, in conference play, Wisconsin is 9-6-0 this year.

Iowa has seven wins against the spread in 15 Big Ten games this year.

Wisconsin vs. Iowa: Moneyline Betting Stats

Wisconsin has come away with 15 wins in the 18 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This season, the Badgers have come away with a win 14 times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -152 or better on the moneyline.

Iowa is 1-5 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 16.7% of those games).

The Hawkeyes have a 1-3 record (winning only 25% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +126 or longer.

Wisconsin has an implied victory probability of 60.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Wisconsin vs. Iowa Head-to-Head Comparison

Wisconsin is outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game with a +185 scoring differential overall. It puts up 83.1 points per game (43rd in college basketball) and allows 76 per outing (241st in college basketball).

Wisconsin's leading scorer, Nicholas Boyd, is 24th in college basketball putting up 20.3 points per game.

Iowa's +307 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 76.2 points per game (173rd in college basketball) while allowing 64.4 per outing (ninth in college basketball).

Iowa's leading scorer, Bennett Stirtz, is 21st in the country, putting up 20.5 points per game.

The 33 rebounds per game the Badgers average rank 121st in college basketball, and are 1.7 more than the 31.3 their opponents collect per outing.

Nolan Winter averages 8.9 rebounds per game (ranking 42nd in college basketball) to lead the Badgers.

The Hawkeyes average 27.3 rebounds per game (350th in college basketball) while conceding 26.1 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 1.2 boards per game.

Tavion Banks averages 4.8 rebounds per game (659th in college basketball) to lead the Hawkeyes.

Wisconsin averages 105.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (30th in college basketball), and allows 96.6 points per 100 possessions (228th in college basketball).

The Hawkeyes rank 18th in college basketball with 108.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 87th defensively with 91.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!