NFL
Which NFL Offenses Have the Most Fumbles, Interceptions, and Turnovers This Year?
Stats updated as of 3:02 p.m. ET on September 16, 2025
Which NFL offense has turned the ball over the most in the 2025 NFL season? The Denver Broncos have turned it over the most with five total turnovers, while the Washington Commanders have turned it over the least, zero times.
See the table below for a complete list of team leaders.
NFL Offense Team Turnover Leaders
Rank
Team
Total Turnovers
Total Interceptions
Total Fumbles Lost
|1
|Washington Commanders
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Philadelphia Eagles
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Buffalo Bills
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Indianapolis Colts
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Green Bay Packers
|0
|0
|0
|7
|New York Giants
|1
|1
|0
