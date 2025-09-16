FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Which NFL Offenses Have the Most Fumbles, Interceptions, and Turnovers This Year?

Which NFL Offenses Have the Most Fumbles, Interceptions, and Turnovers This Year?

Stats updated as of 3:02 p.m. ET on September 16, 2025

Which NFL offense has turned the ball over the most in the 2025 NFL season? The Denver Broncos have turned it over the most with five total turnovers, while the Washington Commanders have turned it over the least, zero times.

See the table below for a complete list of team leaders.

NFL Offense Team Turnover Leaders

Rank
Team
Total Turnovers
Total Interceptions
Total Fumbles Lost
1Washington Commanders000
1Tampa Bay Buccaneers000
1Philadelphia Eagles000
1Buffalo Bills000
1Indianapolis Colts000
1Green Bay Packers000
7New York Giants110

