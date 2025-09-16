Which NFL Offenses Have Allowed the Most Sacks This Year?

Stats updated as of 3:02 p.m. ET on September 16, 2025

Which NFL offense has conceded the most sacks in the 2025 NFL season? The Tennessee Titans lead the way with 11 total sacks allowed, while the Jacksonville Jaguars have the lowest total conceded in the league with one.

See the table below for a complete list of team leaders.

NFL Offense Team Sacks Allowed Leaders

Rank Team Total Sacks Allowed 1 Jacksonville Jaguars 1 1 Denver Broncos 1 3 Buffalo Bills 2 3 Indianapolis Colts 2 3 Green Bay Packers 2 6 Philadelphia Eagles 3 6 Seattle Seahawks 3 View Full Table ChevronDown

