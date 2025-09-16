FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Which NFL Offenses Have the Most Rushing Yards Per Game This Year?

Stats updated as of 3:02 p.m. ET on September 16, 2025

Which NFL offense has picked up the most rushing yards in the 2025 NFL season? The Jacksonville Jaguars have rushed for the most, averaging 169.5 yards per game on the ground, while the Cincinnati Bengals are the worst in the league, averaging only 47 per game.

Read on for a table of team leaders.

NFL Offense Team Rushing Yards Leaders

Rank
Team
Rushing Yards Per Game
1Jacksonville Jaguars169.5
2Buffalo Bills166
3Indianapolis Colts161.5
4Atlanta Falcons143.5
5Baltimore Ravens141.5
6New York Jets141
7Philadelphia Eagles140

