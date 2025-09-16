NFL
Which NFL Offenses Have the Most Rushing Yards Per Game This Year?
Stats updated as of 3:02 p.m. ET on September 16, 2025
Which NFL offense has picked up the most rushing yards in the 2025 NFL season? The Jacksonville Jaguars have rushed for the most, averaging 169.5 yards per game on the ground, while the Cincinnati Bengals are the worst in the league, averaging only 47 per game.
Read on for a table of team leaders.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
NFL Offense Team Rushing Yards Leaders
Rank
Team
Rushing Yards Per Game
|1
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|169.5
|2
|Buffalo Bills
|166
|3
|Indianapolis Colts
|161.5
|4
|Atlanta Falcons
|143.5
|5
|Baltimore Ravens
|141.5
|6
|New York Jets
|141
|7
|Philadelphia Eagles
|140
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!