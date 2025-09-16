Which NFL Offenses Have the Most Rushing Yards Per Game This Year?

Stats updated as of 3:02 p.m. ET on September 16, 2025

Which NFL offense has picked up the most rushing yards in the 2025 NFL season? The Jacksonville Jaguars have rushed for the most, averaging 169.5 yards per game on the ground, while the Cincinnati Bengals are the worst in the league, averaging only 47 per game.

Read on for a table of team leaders.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

NFL Offense Team Rushing Yards Leaders

Rank Team Rushing Yards Per Game 1 Jacksonville Jaguars 169.5 2 Buffalo Bills 166 3 Indianapolis Colts 161.5 4 Atlanta Falcons 143.5 5 Baltimore Ravens 141.5 6 New York Jets 141 7 Philadelphia Eagles 140 View Full Table ChevronDown

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!