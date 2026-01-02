Michigan vs USC College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 2

A pair of hot teams meet when the Michigan Wolverines (12-0, 2-0 Big Ten) host the USC Trojans (12-1, 1-1 Big Ten) on January 2, 2026. The Wolverines will put their 12-game win streak on the line against the Trojans, winners of four straight.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan vs. USC Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, January 2, 2026

Friday, January 2, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Arena: Crisler Center

Michigan vs. USC Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Michigan win (84.6%)

Here's a look at some betting trends for Michigan (-22.5) versus USC on Friday. The over/under has been set at 172.5 points for this game.

Michigan vs. USC: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan has covered eight times in 12 chances against the spread this season.

USC is 6-6-0 ATS this year.

Against the spread last season, the Wolverines fared worse at home, covering five times in 15 home games, and five times in 10 road games.

Last year, the Trojans were 8-11-0 at home against the spread (.421 winning percentage). On the road, they were 4-6-0 ATS (.400).

Michigan vs. USC: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan has yet to lose any of the 10 games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Wolverines have been a -7692 moneyline favorite on four occasions this season and won every game.

This is the first time this season USC is playing as the moneyline underdog.

The Trojans have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +2000 or longer.

Michigan has an implied victory probability of 98.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Michigan vs. USC Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan put up 78 points per game and allowed 71.5 last season, ranking them 75th in the country offensively and 160th on defense.

At 35 rebounds per game and 30.2 rebounds conceded, Michigan was 34th and 114th in the nation, respectively, last season.

With 15.8 assists per game last season, Michigan was 46th in college basketball.

Michigan was the 14th-worst team in the nation in turnovers per game (13.6) and 240th in turnovers forced (10.6) last season.

USC was 96th in the nation last year with 76.7 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 255th with 74.6 points allowed per contest.

USC was 325th in college basketball with 29.2 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 56th with 29.1 rebounds allowed per game.

USC ranked 59th in college basketball with 15.5 assists per game.

USC was 246th in the country with 11.8 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 121st with 11.9 forced turnovers per contest.

