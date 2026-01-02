Iowa State vs West Virginia College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 2

The Iowa State Cyclones (13-0, 0-0 Big 12) will look to extend a 13-game win streak when they host the West Virginia Mountaineers (9-4, 0-0 Big 12) on January 2, 2026 at James H. Hilton Coliseum.

Iowa State vs. West Virginia Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, January 2, 2026

Friday, January 2, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Arena: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Iowa State vs. West Virginia Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Iowa State win (89.3%)

Before you bet on Friday's Iowa State-West Virginia spread (Iowa State -18.5) or total (140.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

Iowa State vs. West Virginia: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa State has compiled a 7-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

West Virginia has compiled a 7-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Cyclones sported a worse record against the spread in home games (9-8-0) than they did in road games (7-4-0) last season.

Against the spread, the Mountaineers were better at home (8-9-0) than on the road (5-6-0) last year.

Iowa State vs. West Virginia: Moneyline Betting Stats

Iowa State has yet to lose any of the eight games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Cyclones have yet to lose in three games when named as moneyline favorite of -4000 or better.

West Virginia has been listed as the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and it lost both games.

The Mountaineers have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +1400 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Iowa State has a 97.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Iowa State vs. West Virginia Head-to-Head Comparison

Iowa State is outscoring opponents by 27.6 points per game with a +358 scoring differential overall. It puts up 90.4 points per game (20th in college basketball) and allows 62.8 per outing (ninth in college basketball).

Iowa State's leading scorer, Joshua Jefferson, is 78th in college basketball putting up 18.1 points per game.

West Virginia's +208 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16 points per game) is a result of putting up 76.2 points per game (214th in college basketball) while allowing 60.2 per contest (fifth in college basketball).

Honor Huff is ranked 99th in college basketball with a team-high 17.5 points per game.

The Cyclones prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 7.4 boards. They are grabbing 33.2 rebounds per game (188th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 25.8 per contest.

Jefferson tops the Cyclones with 7.1 rebounds per game (156th in college basketball play).

The Mountaineers prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 4.7 boards. They are grabbing 33.2 rebounds per game (188th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.5.

Harlan Obioha's 5.8 rebounds per game lead the Mountaineers and rank 351st in the country.

Iowa State ranks sixth in college basketball with 113.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and fifth in college basketball defensively with 79.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Mountaineers rank 91st in college basketball averaging 102.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 16th, allowing 81.1 points per 100 possessions.

