Suns vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 2

Suns vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Friday, January 2, 2026

Friday, January 2, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: AZFamily, Suns+, and NBCS-CA

The Sacramento Kings (8-26) visit the Phoenix Suns (19-14) after losing five road games in a row. The Suns are double-digit favorites by 12.5 points in the contest, which starts at 9 p.m. ET on Friday, January 2, 2026. The matchup's point total is set at 226.5.

Suns vs. Kings Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -12.5 226.5 -769 +540

Suns vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (82%)

Suns vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Suns have gone 21-10-2 against the spread this season.

The Kings have 11 wins against the spread in 34 games this season.

Games involving the Suns have hit the over 15 times out of 34 chances this season.

The Kings have eclipsed the over/under 44.1% of the time this season (15 of 34 games with a set point total).

Phoenix has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 10 times in 15 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 11 times in 18 opportunities on the road.

The Suns have eclipsed the total less consistently at home, hitting the over in five of 15 home matchups (33.3%). In away games, they have hit the over in 10 of 18 games (55.6%).

This season, Sacramento is 4-11-1 at home against the spread (.250 winning percentage). Away, it is 7-10-1 ATS (.389).

Kings games have gone above the over/under less frequently at home (seven times out of 16) than on the road (eight of 18) this season.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker's numbers on the season are 25.5 points, 4.2 boards and 6.3 assists per game, shooting 45.7% from the field and 30.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Collin Gillespie averages 14.0 points, 4.1 boards and 5.1 assists, shooting 44.5% from the field and 43.3% from beyond the arc, with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Mark Williams averages 12.8 points, 8.3 boards and 1.1 assists, shooting 65.6% from the floor (fourth in league).

Dillon Brooks averages 21.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 45.7% from the floor and 33.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made treys per game.

Royce O'Neale is averaging 10.4 points, 4.9 boards and 2.8 assists.

Kings Leaders

Russell Westbrook averages 14.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 7.0 assists. He is also sinking 42.3% of his shots from the field and 35.3% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per contest.

The Kings are receiving 18.7 points, 3.5 boards and 3.8 assists per game from DeMar DeRozan.

Dennis Schroder averages 13.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists. He is making 41.2% of his shots from the field and 35.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 treys per game.

Per game, Maxime Raynaud provides the Kings 10.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists, plus 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Malik Monk's numbers on the season are 11.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. He is sinking 42.8% of his shots from the field and 40.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 treys.

