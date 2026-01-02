Wizards vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 2

Wizards vs. Nets Game Info

The Washington Wizards (8-24) face the Brooklyn Nets (10-21) as 3.5-point favorites on Friday, January 2, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET on YES and MNMT. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5.

Wizards vs. Nets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Wizards -3.5 224.5 -164 +138

Wizards vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Wizards win (50.6%)

Wizards vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Wizards have covered the spread in a game 13 times this season (13-19-0).

Against the spread, the Nets are 14-14-3 this year.

Games involving the Wizards have hit the over 17 times out of 31 chances this season.

Nets games this season have hit the over on 13 of 31 set point totals (41.9%).

Washington sports a worse record against the spread when playing at home (6-9-0) than it does in away games (7-10-0).

Looking at over/unders, the Wizards hit the over more often in home games, as they've gone over the total 10 times in 15 opportunities this season (66.7%). In road games, they have hit the over seven times in 17 opportunities (41.2%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Brooklyn has a lower winning percentage at home (.353, 6-10-1 record) than on the road (.571, 8-4-2).

Nets games have finished above the over/under less often at home (six times out of 17) than on the road (seven of 14) this year.

Wizards Leaders

CJ McCollum's numbers on the season are 18.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest, shooting 44.2% from the field and 38.2% from downtown, with an average of 2.7 made 3-pointers.

Alex Sarr averages 17.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

Bub Carrington's numbers on the season are 9.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, shooting 41.0% from the field and 45.1% from beyond the arc (ninth in league), with an average of 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Marvin Bagley III's numbers on the season are 10.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 62.7% from the field.

Justin Champagnie is averaging 5.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Nets Leaders

Per game, Michael Porter Jr. gets the Nets 25.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Per game, Nic Claxton gets the Nets 13.5 points, 7.8 boards and 4.2 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks.

The Nets are receiving 13.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Noah Clowney.

The Nets receive 7.1 points per game from Day'Ron Sharpe, plus 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Egor Demin's numbers on the season are 9.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. He is draining 39.2% of his shots from the field and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 treys.

